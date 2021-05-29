Coronavirus Confusions

Even as mankind is trying to explore the nearby celestial bodies in the colossal cosmic universe, a minuscule virus is ravaging and destroying everything on earth. Whilst the human mind is planning a picnic on Moon and Mars, the wretched onslaught of a tiny organism has grounded all the theories of human invincibility. It is now more than a year that the coronavirus is hollowing the whole world. Despite technological and scientific advances in the field of medical sciences, there is still no definitive treatment that can be offered to the Covid-19 patients. Globally, many political and apolitical players interfered and influenced the fair process of research on this virus. In many countries, under-reporting of cases plus mortality and morbidity associated with Covid-19 proved detrimental for epidemiological studies for knowing the pattern of this ravaging virus. Experts say that the actual number of cases, deaths and complications are very important for finding proper prevention and treatment for any infectious disease.

From hydroxychloroquine to plasma therapy, common masses witnessed many drugs and other modalities being tried and then withdrawn as an alternative for treating Covid-19. All this confusion was further complicated by misinformation about various treatment protocols for this malady. As a result people, out of frustration and desperation, clutched to everything that came their way for treating Covid-19.

Coming to Kashmir, undeniably, the medical fraternity and especially the frontline medics directly treating Covid-19 patients are under tremendous stress. The health care workers are badly overstretched in understaffed hospitals during the enormous rush of Covid-19 patients. They are trying their best to deliver within limited resources and health infrastructure available to them. However, this is the time when people need them the most. This is the time when their responsibility is more than ever before.

From genetically engineered natural virus, leaked virus from the lab to bio-weapon theory, various conjectures and inferences are hovering around this virus. Yes, contradictory theories are being dished out, but this in no way should influence the clinical precision, discretion and basic understanding of the infectious disease among medical practitioners. Barring some doctors, the rampant prescribing of various choice based treatments rather than evidence-based treatment protocols in Covid-19 patients is causing other considerable health problems in Covid-19 patients. Most cases of Covid-19 are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. So, most Covid-19 patients need proper counseling and reassurance. It is only a very less number of patients who actually need comprehensive treatment including steroids and antiviral medicines.

Recently we are seeing a marked increase in the cases of steroid-induced diabetes and worsening of diabetes in diabetic patients who were mildly symptomatic for Covid-19 and actually didn’t require steroids. The irrational use of steroids also predisposes patients to other fungal and bacterial infections. And then, because of the dietary habits, Kashmir has a significant population with fatty liver. Excessive and unmonitored use of antiviral medicines for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients is bound to worsen the condition of their liver. Experts say that the unwarranted use of multiple antibiotics for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients is proving counter-productive as far as antibiotic resistance is concerned.

Another issue that is draining already economically strained patients is what each one of us has learnt by now—Covid Profile (blood test) and HRCT chest! Both these investigations are expensive and, of course, very important. However, again these investigations are required usually for moderately to severely sick Covid-19 patients. Added absurd insult to the injury is the antibody test which everybody is not required to go for. Of late, many people in Kashmir are self-prescribing and needlessly going for antibody tests. Experts opine that an antibody test is more required for epidemiological studies. Whatever number of antibodies one has, you still need to take steps to protect yourself and others. Scientists are still working to understand the role of antibodies as far as Covid-19 is concerned. Similar misinformation is rampant about the RT-PCR test. It has been established that everyone who tests positive for Covid-19 turns non-infective within 10 days. Some patients may test positive for the Covid-19 virus by RT-PCR for many weeks. Despite positive test results, patients are unlikely to transmit the virus to another person. In fact, new guidelines do not recommend a repeat RT-PCR test in recovered patients. So repetitive uncalled for testing for RT-PCR needs to be strongly discouraged by the practitioners.

Bottomline: As the coronavirus continues to mutate, along its way it also mutated everything associated with human beings. Devastated economies. Dejected human relations. Disconsolate families. Worst of all, undignified funerals. People die unheard. Dead are not even mourned. People are cremated and buried unmarked. Bereaved is bruised. Perhaps a nemesis has a role. We are watching replays of scenes and stories in a differently despaired avatar. And sadly, the entire pandemic catastrophe is fuelled by irrational use of medicines, self-medication and unnecessary investigations by Covid-19 patients. Here is a bigger responsibility for practitioners in making people aware of side effects of illogical use of medicines and refraining from prescribing unsupported investigations.