COVID-19 Pandemic: Man Made or a Natural Disaster

The world is currently confronted with huge health crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic. So far about 3.23 million people have been infected with the virus with 2.28 lakh deaths but many thousands are added to the toll on daily basis. Besides a health crisis, this viral pandemic is causing devastating impact on economies worldwide and what not. The world economy which was already sluggish before the Coronavirus outbreak is now contemplated to suffer a severe recession in 2020. If the impending economic crisis are not properly addressed through adequate policy interventions, its impact on the social and economic order will be humongous.

The epicentre of the virus was initially Wuhan, China but it has now invaded the entire world, mostly affecting the Eurozone and U.S. A number of theories are making rounds about the origins of the virus. China has claimed that the virus originated from the wet animal market through Bats. But serious questions are being raised on the origins of the virus by many including world leaders. The leaders from U.S. and Eurozone are claiming that the virus originated from a biological lab in Wuhan. They further allege that China was not transparent rather was very secretive, as a result of which the world could not prepare well to face the challenges arising out from Coronavirus spread. Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that China should face the consequences if it was “Knowingly responsible for unleashing the Coronavirus pandemic”. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel has said that if China is more transparent about the origin story of the virus, the better it would prove for everyone in the world to learn from it. The UK has joined US demand for getting investigations conducted by the intelligence officials whether the virus originated in a Wuhan virus lab or not. Given such an emerging situation, there is a need to search answers to the following questions:

What are the actual origins of this deadly type of Coronavirus?

Have the governments of different countries failed to take a timely action to control the spread of this deadly virus?

There are allegations and counter allegations about the origins of the virus. Some papers, which now have been taken off from the public domain did suggest the involvement of Chinese Wuhan Virology Lab coming up with some biological weaponry for its use. There are some assumptions though unfound till date that China deliberately allowed the virus to be spread in the world with an intention to make developed economies to suffer heavily and simply to gain economic superiority. U.S. President, Donald Trump alleges that pandemic could have been stopped if China had not failed in its duties and the present sufferings of the whole world are because of the failure of the China state. Serious doubts are being raised by many by noting that in this hour of crisis when whole world is currently grappling to tackle the virus, Chinese economy has come back on the track and they are earning billions of dollars by exporting medical equipment’s, face masks and other items. Protagonists of China to the contrary are claiming it as the handiwork of U.S. agencies with an ulterior motive to put roadblocks on the Chinese economic progress so as to stop it from becoming the world economic power.

In this war of allegations and counter allegations, the only causality seems to be the truth about the origins of the virus. It will never be known what had actually happened. Each power block is pushing its theory either out of sheer arrogance or just to settle geopolitical and economic objectives. One thing is very clear that once the dust settles, it is going to lead to a serious geopolitical and trade war led by U. S. and its proxies and that will have a direct bearing on the developing and the underdeveloped world. Post Pandemic, the military confrontation does not seem to be a possibility but the cold war between the U. S./Eurozone and China is inevitable and in that case it is likely to create a new world order.

As of now, there seems to be no data to support these allegations and counter allegations but some study in 2013, which till recent past was available freely on the website, have underscored the possibility of the origin of the coronavirus to the wet animal markets of China. We need to keep in mind that viruses are prone to mutations and such a character is a major detriment to the evolvement of vaccines against them and consequently the infection becomes rampant. One area, where Chinese could be completely held responsible is seemingly a major cover up with regard to the existence, infective scale and transmissibility of such a virus. Such behaviour is highly irresponsible and is never expected from a responsible nation. There seems to be a role failure of WHO as well.

The food habits of the people living in China are perhaps the root cause for the current crisis but it requires a thorough investigation by biologists. The basic questions that arise here for research are:

Can a human being eat everything?’…from all sorts of insects to snakes to birds and even rats, cats and dogs.

Are these habits developed recently in these regions or there is some historical support for such kinds of food habits

No doubt, in this globe one is expected to eat anything of his choice but in major societies, this is never the case. Habit of eating everything and anything goes against the law of the nature. All the creatures of Allah be it; animals, birds, insects, reptiles and even human beings except some sections, eat selectively. Then how come people in South Asia Region can eat anything and everything, even such creatures which worldwide are held unclean. Allah Almighty permits Muslims to eat selected animals and birds only and that too after following appropriate procedures of hygiene. The scientists particularly, Muslim scientists, do have the problem at hand to establish scientifically the reason behind the prohibition of certain animals and birds for the benefit of mankind.

We have observed that the governments of different countries did fail miserably to take a timely action to control the spread of this deadly virus. Regardless of the origins of the Coronavirus, once it started spreading its tentacles in the Wuhan with huge human losses and sufferings, the governments of different countries were expected to take proactive measures to stop its entry and spread in their respective countries. China, by using a strong muscle power did succeed to a large extent in managing this epidemic. The numbers of infected persons and consequent deaths in China as of now are significantly less than the figures observed in U.S., Italy, Spain, France, U.K. and Germany. This is mainly attributed to the strict and stringent lockdown imposed in Wuhan and also partly by aggressive testing which many of the affected countries have failed to match till to date.

No doubt there has been some complacency on the part of China, but the other countries cannot be exonerated for their miserable roles as they too failed to take a proper cue regarding the disease. All the intelligence reports and other means of getting the information fell flat. WHO also faltered but they claim that they declared an international emergency at a time when only 82 cases outside China and no death had been reported but unfortunately the rest of world did not respond well to these advisories despite having sufficient time at their disposal. This is highly regrettable. To the contrary, some of the countries in the neighbourhood of China like South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand etc. took the infection seriously and were comparatively successful in controlling the spread of this deadly virus amongst their populace. This has been largely possible due to their proactive approaches. What has made them to win this battle so far could be the immediate and timely imposition of lockdown, and second due to the existence of adequate medical infrastructure? Perhaps the certain unique lifestyle habits and law abiding citizenry behaviours of the masses in these countries have played some role as well.

Eurozone and U.S. have miserably failed to visualise the impending catastrophe for their countries. Their governments and leaders initially ridiculed the likely consequences of this deadly virus which by all standards proved fatal to their citizens. Knowing the fact that their people travel to other parts of world in large numbers and also large number of people visit their countries, they needed to be more careful and very restrictive. It is being reported that millions of people travelled from these countries, to China as well. If the governments of these countries would have imposed restrictions on international travel right in the month of February or at least quarantined international travellers, there would not have been such a mass spread of this virus in their communities. Not to talk of imposing restrictions on international travel very early, such governments failed to even impose lockdown till the virus vociferously spread in their respective communities. Actually these governments weighted economics more than the human losses and sufferings mainly due to their myopic vision. Had these and other countries been proactive in their approaches in dealing with this virus, the economic losses suffered by taking an action early would have been much lesser than the economic losses which they are now bound to borne post the virus spread in the communities.

The response of India and our UT of Jammu & Kashmir to the emergency can be categorized as a response delayed by few weeks but still better than many of the countries in Eurozone or US. Acknowledging the huge inadequacies in their health sector, the political dispensation of India did take proactive approach for early detection and isolation of the carriers particularly from China and other similar countries at the entry points followed by nationwide lockdown. A huge country like India is a hot bed for the spread of the infection and any miscalculated move can prove a disaster. The political will and the applications on ground for such a hugely populated country at least till date has proved beneficial and contained the community spread of the virus. But there seems to be some inadequacies that did result in the entry of the virus into the country. The virus emerged in the last week of December, 2019 in Wuhan China, and by the end of January the whole world had the full information about the contagious nature of the virus. Though India was quick enough to restrict travel from China but it failed to realise that virus can travel through other routes. This virus mainly travelled to India from Europe, U.S, and Arabian countries. India restricted travel from these countries very late, only once this problem had taken serious dimensions in Eurozone and U.S., but till then scores of people had entered the country from these countries. Initially, the modus operandi at the entry points was also lackadaisical. It was a mere checking of temperature and no traveller was quarantined. There seemed to be a delay of two weeks in the action on ground which included complete stoppage of international travel and also the lockdown. At the top of it, when actually these measures were taken there seemed to be no advance planning which manifested in the chaos and confusion, particularly amongst the migrant workers. This unfortunately, reminded us of the ‘Demonetisation Bombshell” that was dropped on weaker and vulnerable sections of the society. Equally important lapse on the part of the government was its failure to prepare in advance for managing medical emergencies like ensuring enough supplies of PPEs, Test Kits, Face Masks etc.

The administrators in Kashmir though announced lockdown one week earlier than the national lockdown but still we were late at least by two weeks. If 28 day quarantine period instead of 14 days would have been compulsory for all those entering the valley from 15th Feb., we would have been able to restrict the infection at the entry points only. This aggressive approach was needed to prevent entry to the virus in the valley. Stopping the entry to the union territory particularly to Kashmir division was not a difficult preposition owing to the geographical location of the valley, as only two entry points i.e. the Jawahar Tunnel and the Exit Gate of Srinagar Airport were to be monitored. Besides the requisite infrastructure for 28 day mandatory quarantine period was very much available. We could, as we did later on, have easily used hotels and educational institutions for quarantine. No other part of the country had such a geographical advantage for total closure of entry as to the valley of Kashmir. But unfortunately our administrators failed to take a right decision at right time. The success in administration lies in taking hard and right decisions at the right time. Failure to take timely decision for tackling the virus in the union territory is perhaps also due to the failure of the government to constitute a ‘Task Force’ mainly consisting of the medical professionals who would have visualised the magnitude of impending problem and more importantly how to control it? Bureaucracy cannot handle such contingencies, and it is only the technocrats who are competent to evolve a policy framework for dealing with medical emergencies of this nature. China experience could have been replicated across. Perhaps ours will be the only state where bureaucrat is giving daily press briefings about Coronavirus and this clearly indicates as to who are involved in policy decision making. Although we need not to undermine the humongous amount of efforts put in by these bureaucrats in this tight situation and their involvement in the contact tracing leading to containment of the spread of the virus so far cannot be underestimated but facts are facts.

Author is Professor in the Dept. of Commerce, University of Kashmir.