Covid Effect|I was one of the fortunate 80% of people infected by the virus who had a mild case.

I’m sharing my story because I had difficulty finding information on what I should expect once I’d learned I was positive. Yes, I found lists of symptoms, but no real example of what the experience would be like. I’ll skip the drama and tell you about that I lived. I was one of the fortunate 80% of people infected by the virus who had a mild case. But what does that mean?

It began with an episode of fever, the thermometer showed 100.5 F. I knew something was wrong as I had two family members already Covid positive. I immediately quarantined myself to my bedroom and arranged a call to my doctor. The physician said we will wait for some time till we undergo tests.

Immediately after learning that most probably I have contracted the virus, I began trying to read as much as I could about what I should expect; this virus is a true monster and as far as I can tell, doesn’t affect everyone the same way.

So, what was it like? I had constant fever for 5 days that wouldn’t break even with Dolo 625. This made me uncomfortable all the time. My skull ached, I lost my sense of taste and sense of smell.

Perhaps, the hardest part of this experience was the extreme isolation I felt, especially being a mother of two young children who were in the same house and could not meet their mother. Imagine being alone for two weeks after you’ve spent the last 6 months next to every family members day and nights together, having our meals together. Lockdown period was all the family melodrama.

Beyond the feeling of isolation was also fear, was today the day I would start having trouble breathing. Would the virus began to affect my lungs and other organs? If I had to go to the hospital, would I make it out alive? I literally counted the hours the first several days, assuming that every hour I was sick but not struggling for breath was a victory. In your adjacent room you have an old aged positive family member with co morbidity who is not as aware as you about the complications of this virus, that makes the anxiety more complex. I feel a person cannot die of Covid 19 but he or she will certainly die from nervous break down, the amount of stress level it accumulates when you are aware that the virus has entered your house, the psychological level is pathetic. Kindly be empathetic to yourself and take all necessary precautions.

As the days pass I see more and more people deciding to just start living their lives again. I get it. It’s tough to stay home. But understand that you may be gambling with your life and may be that of yours family’s -especially if you choose to not wear a mask and social distance.