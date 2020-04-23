COVIDIOTS: Here, There and Everywhere

COVIDIOTS are countless as the stars. They’re mostly found in countries like the US, the UK, Italy, Spain, Iran and India. With China’s initial hiding of the Coronavirus truth, and allowing the residents of Wuhan City to get out, spreading it across world, there was no term coined for the idiocy then. As the term COVIDIOTS is coined now, you find these goof-ups running amuck and inhumanly hoarding toilet paper and essential goods. There are also COVIDIOTS, who believe that exposing to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25C degrees and taking hot bath prevent Coronavirus, and therefore step out to sunbathe. It’s because of the COVIDIOTS that Amazon removed tens of thousands of overpriced items from its website, (vitamin C boosters, widely disseminated as a cure for Covid-19, were purchased and munched like candy). The overpriced sale of surgical masks, not actually made for Coronavirus and the idiosyncrasy that ‘Corona’ brand beer smacks of Coronavirus are glaring examples of COVIDIOCY.

Because we live in the Internet age of stupidity, the fake news surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak is so bad that false information is spreading faster than the virus, thanks to social media. People like novel stories and believe in nonsense. With a wealth of conspiracy-stupidity, they use it as the filter through which they view the world. For example, COVIDIOTS think that COVID-19 is spreading in the countries, with 5G mobile networks & is also transmitted through mosquito-bites. They think eating garlic helps prevent infecting Coronavirus; and hand-dryers, ultraviolet disinfection lamps, alcoholic spray kill the Coronavirus. Besides, being able to hold one’s breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort means you’re free from Coronavirus. The over-enthusiastic spring-breakers won’t give up their spring-break plans for anything; even if it’s the death toll of thousands. For picnickers, bikers, joggers, clubbers, partiers and lookalikes of Tech Bros….Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, (especially) Elon Musk…. and Donald Trump, having developed Jesus complex, Coronavirus and social-distancing are simply damned (Donald Trump COVIDIOT sticker available on internet is created by Scarebaby Design).

The fictional character, Gregory House once remarked: “If you could reason with religious people, there’d be no religious people.” Religious gatherings, closely-knit faith-groups and pilgrims have emerged as super-spreaders of the Coronavirus. Religious bigots would attempt to paint the Coronavirus as a second-coming of the devil and even claim to have a cure for the disease. Zealots would lick doors and burial shrines in Iran and give damn to social-distancing, lockouts/bans on crowds. In Pakistan, some clerics are found confidently asserting that while no one can get sick (except as per the will of God), should anyone get infected at the All Pakistani Sunni conference, the Pakistan government should “hang” him. In the Florida-based mega-church congregation some pastor encourages members of his Tampa, to shake hands, proclaiming that his church would remain open because the Lord would keep Christians safe there. In India BJP general secretary avers that Covid-19 cannot harm a country that has 3.3 million gods and goddesses. Hindu extremists hold Ram Navmi congregations in Ayodhya, as also ten day-long Pongala festival congregations in Kerala. It’s proclaimed that gaumutra and gobar could cure Coronavirus. Indian Media successfully creates a cacophony of deafening noise to demonize/ostracize Tablighis/Muslims, into fighting ‘Corona Jihad’.

In an attempt to prevent spread of Coronavirus a number of European governments announce specific dates to take effect to allow for orderly shutdowns of restaurants. Stampedes, to have ‘one-more-meal’, out before the closures, completely undercut the goal of creating social-distance to slow the contagion. Elites and VIPs join the stampede. Examples of herd-stupidity abound, they range from the ‘run-on-toilet-paper’ to scenes of thousands of Northern Italians swamping the rail system, trying to get out of the containment zone. In Italy, lock-down could have been enforced from the get go to avoid unnecessary deaths. Surprisingly UK moots a plan to create “herd-immunity”—- protect the vulnerable by letting the young get it.

The US economy has been tanking. Dow Jones has plunged south. Coronavirus cases soar and Trump calls the Coronavirus a “hoax”. As he (apparently) requires lies to function…..ditto normal humans require oxygen…..oftentimes these lies are dumb and meaningless. The “snake-oil salesman”, (the 19th-century hawkers who sold bogus cures to the gullible) lacking in basic human empathy, and plagued with his “America First” theory of foreign policy, and unmoved by other’s loss, the only small comfort for the rest of the world is that he’s not their leader. It takes arrogance and ignorance to mislead one into thinking that everything can be spun, and that governing is nothing more than deal-making. Pandemics aren’t quite the same as wars, but they can also illustrate startling differences in the effectiveness of different countries. Widespread nature of the failures has exposed US claim of world leadership/imperial burden.

Bureaucrats and influential in India pulled strings to let their loved ones escape quarantine. The super-spreaders (Bollywood singers/actors, biggies, politicians, priests, pilgrims, students and high-profile NRIs, lied, hid their travel history & in the process added (exponentially) to the list of ‘Contacts’. Except those few that realized their blunder and presented themselves to the authorities, most of the fugitives had to be traced by the authorities. That also included the COVIDIOTS that were declared positive. They escaped from hospitals, and before being roped in hobnobbed, attended congregational prayers, performed train/bus/air travel. COVIDIOTS celebrated Janata Curfew. They stepped outside for the-5-minute applause, (in chorus) for healthcare workers, played Garba, participated in rallies, beat thaalis, rang bells, clapped and danced energetically, chanting ‘Go Corona go!’ taking it for granted that Covid-19 is an English-speaking creature. Some bumpkins even burst crackers at a time when COVID-19 causes respiratory illnesses. On the occasion of International women’s day invitees gathered to attend the award ceremony in the presidential palace in Delhi. Finally the Uber-rich Indians panicked into buying and hoarding ventilators (costing Rs 10 lakh) as if they’re buying a fighter jet for the eventuality of a war, without having any one to fly it or fire missile. With all the stupidity of humans against corona, humans look like virus-to-the-earth and corona-the-vaccine.

(To be concluded)