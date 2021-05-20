Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
GK EDITORIAL DESK
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 10:55 PM

Creation entails a purpose

…it is no fun or amusement
GK EDITORIAL DESK
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 10:55 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

It is enshrined that creation entails a definite purpose; the creation of universe was no fun or amusement: ‘’We did not create the sky and the earth and what is between them for amusement’’ (21:16)

The Holy Verse implies that creation of heavens and the earth and what lies in between that is the universe was no fun or an idle play, but entailed a great purpose. Nothing in universe happens, which may not be result oriented. It is thus a serious business. Far from being an idle play, it is the pursuit of an ideal, which is striking a natural balance in all acts. Striking the natural balance extends to all acts—individual or societal for right results.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Demolition drive held at Saida Kadal

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad distributing ration kits among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

Ration kits distributed among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

File Photo of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz.

DC Srinagar visits various Panchayats

File Photo of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal

CJ issues directions on filing cases

In the Holy Verse that follows, it is made out that had amusement been the purpose, the universe could have been differently shaped, as it is within the divinity to do us, but it was not the intent, it was not willed:

‘’If We wanted amusement, We could have found it within Us, were We to do so’’ (21:17)

The verse make it more emphatic that creation of universe was not meant to be an idle play, had that been the intent, it would have been shaped differently from what it is in its present shape, where every movement has a serious meaning.  The meaning is conveyed in the verse that follows, it sets the intent:

Latest News
Representational Image [Source: efes from Pixabay]

Microsoft to retire iconic Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022

Representational Image [Source: leo2014 from Pixabay]

Covid caused 1 mn extra deaths in 29 countries in 2020: Study

Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Lockdowns may affect children's fitness: Study

Representational Photo

Lucknow Eidgah 1st religious place to turn into vax centre

‘’In fact, We hurl the truth against falsehood, and it crushes it, so it vanishes. Woe unto you, for what you describe’’ (21:18)

The verse implies a constant tussle between creative and destructive forces. The creative forces shape as truth—the universal truth overcoming falsehood until it crushes it, so that falsehood—the negativity vanishes. That is indeed the purpose, and woe unto all those, who believe otherwise, which is of universe being a purposeless, idle spectacle. It is rather the ideal spectacle of truth prevailing over falsehood, positivity over negativity.

Related News