CUK Institutional Values

Despite several operational constraints the examinees of CUK supported the system to run. As a sequel to it all the programmes were completed within stipulated time. The decadal performance of its existence in the management of examinations with due regard to ethical dimensions is highlighted here under to keep the stake holders abreast of:

2014 floods caused destruction everywhere. Examination process was completed. However, results were yet to be finalised. The equipment was not in order. The university was ethically bound to declare results, give relief to students and manage time.

One morning the matter was taken up with a service provider at old city to finalise the results and provide a relief to examinees in pursuance of institutional values. The firm completed the task within a couple of days. No claim for charges was preferred .This was done under business ethics and social responsibility.

On demand from students faculty decided to conduct examinations at 8 in the morning. Every person concerned with the examination made it a point to start examinations as decided. The examinees and faculty were accorded welcome by serving them a cup of tea. This way the examinations were held after 2016 turmoil. The results were declared by consuming minimum possible time. This was a thrilling exercise .reflecting institutional etiquette.

Controls were strengthened. CIA schedule was prepared at the beginning of every semester by all teaching departments. It was compiled and executed strictly and fairly. The students were aware vis- a- vis different components regarding continuous internal assessment. Tentative date sheets forwarded by departments were put on university website in order to ensure that there was no clash of papers.

Once date sheet was finalised the examinees strictly observed the schedule and appeared in examinations in a well-disciplined manner. There was neither deferment of papers nor strikes were experienced one or other reason. The examinees preferred to stay within station during the examination period. The examination was managed within stipulated time. Every effort was made to reduce examination cycle to provide more days for teaching – learning process.

An examinee submitted an application under RTI, Act to the PIO of university. There was an opinion that the applicant under rules and regulations of a university had to apply for Xerox of an answer script within a stipulated time. So the application under RTI Act was not maintainable. However, after a detailed discussion it was concluded that law of the land is superior to university regulations. The applicant was provided photo copy of answer script as requested for.

The applicant after three days submitted an application to the Vice Chancellor stating therein that the answer of a question carrying 3 marks skipped evaluation. The issue was taken up with the evaluator (outside the University) and the mistake was rectified.

The VC directed in accordance with ethical norms to get the answer script re-evaluated by an expert outside the state anywhere in the country. The needful was done as per direction and after re-evaluation the examinee did not qualify this paper. He was later called and was explained the facts and motivated to appear in this paper again next time.

Generally answer scripts were delivered to evaluators at their residences. One department desired to complete the evaluation process in the University at the termination of examination utilising two holidays Saturday and Sunday.

The task was facilitated as asked for. During lunch time it was observed that the faculty was fully engaged in minutely studying and evaluating answer scripts. There was a pin drop silence. Lunch was waiting for them but they were not waiting for lunch. Only fifteen answer scripts were evaluated per day per faculty. This was an exemplary instance of evaluation ethics. In my academic career I have marked hundreds of answer scripts but have evaluated only one. It is a long story cut short because of paucity of space.

Post ESE workshops are conducted with a philosophy to provide a common platform to faculty discuss pre and post examination. Different pre and post examination issues are deliberated upon. Different functionaries are held accountable to make the functioning transparent and value oriented. Until now eight such workshops have been conducted. This has become a best practice for the University.

Result Performance Analysis has been attempted department-wise based on some parameters. The relative performance of CIA and ESE is analysed. The relative performance course wise is also done. The performance analysis is sent to the departments as a feedback with a view to improve upon teaching learning process.

Ten minute morning meeting was held every day to fix tasks for the day. One evening at the time of departure out of four results two departments were completed only. The entire team worked under corporate life of institution in a cohesive way to finish the task by sitting late two hours in a winter month. When the task fixed for the day was completed one official coming from a far off place desired to reach home. The entire team decided to accompany him and returned to their respective homes in the mid of night. The backlog was not carried forward next day. There was no” tomorrow culture” as seen elsewhere. The institutional values guided to upload the results on website as per schedule.

Initiatives were made to start e- governance in examinations. Some presentations were made by experts invited from other institutions. The ITSS also identified certain areas to start digitisation. Integration between manual and digital functioning was made. Training for core task holders was arranged. They are well aware of computerisation and enjoy digital functioning. Hassel free digitisation has a pivotal role and great value to speed up work.

Faculty post ESE workshops taught many a lesson. These include curriculum management audit, continuous internal assessment audit, evaluation process audit etc. under comprehensive academic audit. In the first instance CIAA was launched and the record of some teaching departments was forwarded before academic audit committee. Audit reports were prepared by the committee based on some observations. The evaluation process audit was to be started. The academic audit as a control mechanism based on ethics developed accountability and transparency in the examination management.

To conclude all the stakeholders deserve appreciations in the process of building this institution of learning. The grievances lodged by examinees relating to different matters were referred to the redress committee by according priority. Genuine academic interests of students were taken care of. The process led to stakeholder value addition.