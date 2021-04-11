Cultural festival held at GDC Uri

A one day cultural festival was held at Government Degree College (GDC) Uri on Saturday under the initiative of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mohtsav.

The students presented a colourful programme marked by Qawalies, Folk Songs, Solo Songs, Mimicry, Group Songs and Skits.

The event was marked by the farewell given to outgoing 6th semester students of the College.

During the proceedings of the programme, two students namely Shahzada Bano and Shafqat Ahmad Wani were awarded as students of year 2020 from among passing out batch respectively in Girls and Boys category.

The event was marked by launching of IGNOU Study centre in the College by IGNOU Regional Director, Dr. Shamim A. Dar who was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

The establishment of IGNOU Study Centre in this college was a long pending demand of the citizens of Uri.

At the outset of programme, Principal Prof. Tariq A. Chalkoo, presented a profile of the college through a power point presentation.

He highlighted the strengths and progress made by college in the past one year in terms of starting of new courses in Music and Fine Arts, Food Technology, Establishment of Browsing Centre and imparting industrial skills to students besides the addition of sports infrastructure to college.

A batch of 30 students from among 191 students completed Industrial Skill Course bring run by College in collaboration with NIELIT, Srinagar under new initiatives of Higher Education Department.

He also outlined the progress of college in terms of addition of infrastructure in terms of eight classroom building and Hostel Building.

Dr. M. Amin Lone, NSS Officer, Dr. A. Majeed Bhat, HOD Psychology, Prof. Muneer A. Khan, HOD, Botany, Prof. M. Wasim Mir, Caretaker ANO, Prof. Bilal Ahmad Lone, HOD Education and Dr. Mudassir Ali, HOD Environmental Science besides non-teaching employees of college contributed to the successful conduct of programme. Ms. Nusrat Bano, Ms. Asiya Nazir, Ms. Saima Bashir Guest faculty member contributed to conduct of programme by selecting & training students for cultural items.

HoD Zoology, Dr. Mohammad Amin Lone presented a vote of thanks at the occasion to extend gratitude to Chief Guest and all the students who attended the proceedings.