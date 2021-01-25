Donald Trump: Can he stage a comeback?

Donald Trump is known for his ability to see an opportunity and never miss it. In 2016 he saw the Republican Party headless so he suddenly jumped in from nowhere to win the party nomination for running for the post of the 45th president of the United States. He defeated his rival democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton who was far more vibrant and charismatic than Joe Biden.

In the history of the United States, baring a few exceptions, generally all the American presidents, from the day George Washington was elected and sworn in as the first elected president of the United States on April 30, 1789, after adoption of a formal constitution. Almost all other presidents of the United States have been reelected for a second term of four years to ensure that they are able to take all policy initiatives to their logical end and are not forced out to leave half way.

What actually marred the chances of the Donald Trump from wining a second term was mainly because the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world at a wrong time and in the process casted the United States more than 400,000 precious lives and caused enormous damage to its economy. While as prior to it the US economy was doing better and un-employment rate was down, than ever before.

He has not only blamed massive voter fraud played by the democrats for his defeat but even made all desperate attempts to undo the election results of the 2020. Despite the fact most of his own people and the Supreme Court Judges nominated by him refused to back him on this. As everyone else knew pretty well, doing so would shake the very foundation of the Constitution and democracy, set up by its founders hundreds of years back.

He chose not to see the current president while he was being sworn in as 46th president of the United States. While as around 25,000 heavily armed national guards were deployed to ensure no untoward event takes place at time inauguration of the new administration headed by Joe Biden and Kmala Haris. He seems to have done so on purpose so as to keep the issue of voter fraud alive with an eye on the 2024 elections. Which people reckon he is likely to contest four years from now. However all this will be dependent on his ability to maintain his grip, over his growing base who by and large have come to believe as told that this election was in fact stolen from him and he is able to carry the majority of Republicans along.

Joe Biden may try his best to solve all the problems that are being confronted by the United States, back home or abroad, but it is easy said than done. He is already 78 and by the time he completes his first term he will be 82 and may not be even in a position to push for his second term. As the kind of job he is expected to do as the new president of the United States is the toughest all in the world. It has not been easy to do so for even for the youngest of the US presidents like Barack Obama.

Particularly, when the kind of challenges and divide the United States is presently facing from within rather than from outside are all time high. Take for instance, Donald Trump as the president of the United States along with his family had to be frisked away to an underground bunker for safety when the supporters of black lives matter movement tried to ransack the White House or former Vice president Mike Pence and Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi had to be rescued when the heavily armed supporters of the Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building to frustrate the counting of electoral votes for the election of the next president of the United states. The very idea of it is horrifying for any one or any country to face such a chaos when the people decide to take law into their own hands.

It is like sitting on a volcano as far as Joe Biden is concerned so now let us see and watch how it goes.