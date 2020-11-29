Dr Khalid from Baramulla listed in World top 2% scientists

Bringing laurels to the Valley, Dr Khalid Muajsam Batoo, from Baramulla has been listed in the world top two percent scientists in Physics category of Stanford University, USA.

The university prepared the list based on high citation of papers published by scientists or authors. He received his PhD degree from applied physics department of Aligarh Muslim University in 2009. He is the recipient of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) from inter-university accelerator center, New Delhi in 2007.

He joined King Abdullah institute for nanotechnology at King Saud University in 2010 as assistant professor and was promoted as associate professor in 2015.

His international acclaims comprise JRF award from inter-university accelerator centre in 2007, speakers award in NANO-15 held at KSR Institutes, Tirchendode, Tamil Nadu, India, ICNA-III-2016 award from South Valley University, Egypt, young Faculty Award-2016 by Venus International Research Foundation, India, speakers award in Kingdom Plastic Summit 2017, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, an outstanding scientist in nanotechnology award by Venus International Foundation 2017, Chennai India.

As principal investigator, he is the recipient of more than 3.7 million Saudi Riyal in the international research projects funded by the national plan for science and technology and King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He has authored more than 135 ISI indexed research papers published in high impact factor journals such as Clean Energy Production, Nature Scientific Reports, Ceramic International and others.

His research interest includes the study of magnetism in the nano-materials, fabrication of materials for solar cells and target drug delivery.

He is also serving as an editorial board member of more than 13 scientific journals.

As an invited speaker, he has delivered many talks on nanotechnology and its applications in countries like USA, China, Turkey, Bangladesh, Greece, Japan, Germany, France and India.