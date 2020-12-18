Drug Addiction : A growing menace

Consumption of substances that have damaging consequences on the user, and then an over-dependence on them, we know as addiction. It affects not just the body but also the mental health of a person and is termed as a chronic disease. One of the most unfortunate yet common addictions that affect millions today is drug addiction. Drug addiction or a substance user disorder is a matter of major concern all over the globe. Drug addiction refers to the dangerous and excessive intake of legal and illegal drugs. When addicted to consuming drugs, one loses one’s control and is unable to live without it. It includes abusing alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, opioid, painkillers and nicotine. Drugs like these help the person feel good about themselves and induce “dopamine” or the happiness harmone. As they continue to use the drug, the brain starts to increase dopamine levels, and the person demands more. It has severe consequences some of the signs include anxiety, depression, paranoia, shakes or tremors, bloodshot eyes etc. A person who is addicted cannot resist using them and is unable to function correctly without ingesting them. It causes damage to their personal and professional relationships. It affects mental cognition, they are unable to make proper decisions, cannot retain information, and make poor judgement. They tend to engage in reckless activities such as stealing, robbery, murder and fraud. They also make sure that there is a constant supply and are willing to pay a lot of money even if they are unable to afford it and tend to have erratic sleep patterns.

Kashmir considered to be the pious land has been through the two decades of turmoil that resulted in an increase of psychiatric illness and psychosocial disturbances. It has been observed that this conflict ridden region has a tremendous rise in substance over the past decade. During the last 30 years, a good chunk of Kashmiri youth have been lured to drug addiction, as a futile attempt to escape from the harsh realities of life. It is increasing day by day and is one of the public challenges apart from the devastating consequences for the users and social disintegration of the family and community. Dr. Margoob and Dutta in one of their books reported that around 2.11 lakh drug addicts are in Kashmir valley. Some recent reports suggests that the main reasons of growing cases of drug abuse can be socio-political disturbance and unemployment which are the grave problems in J&K. Besides, broken homes, failing in examinations, too much pocket money, bad company of friends, myths about drugs causing happiness, unhealthy and negative parental attitudes and a desire for temporary excitement with friends may lure them to experiment with drugs and get hooked to it.

The need of the hour is to help such people as, “we have lost one generation to bullets and we may lose another generation to drugs.”

As is said, prevention is always better than cure. It is always the best option to deter people from drug abuse. It is not easy to quit addiction all at once. It is a long and gradual process and has to be dealt with smartly and wisely. Administration, mass media, NGOs, religious organizations should come forward to curb this ongoing menace. Rehabilitation centers should provide 24*7 services, drug addiction campaigns must be run in schools, colleges, universities stating about ill effects of the same and ways to treat such patients. Law enforcing agencies have to be geared up by all means to check this menace and help nip the evil in the bud. The agencies must ensure that no drugs are available anywhere for youth to get access to it easily.

Our valley is a paradise. Negligence on our part to this menace will raise its monstrous head and turn this valley into hell. All of us must rise to the occasion and shoulder our responsibility; today only, tomorrow will be too late.