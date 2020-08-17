Eco-friendly means in corona times

Since the environment is degrading with every passing day our knowledge must aim at its proper care and sustainability. Our knowledge bore fruit in many ways and one such way is the Green Revolution. In the underdeveloped part of the world, it has more than doubled the potential of the productivity of food crops in general and horticulture in particular.

These high input production systems demanding massive doses of pesticides, fertilizers, irrigation and machinery, nevertheless, show indifference towards the environment. Furthermore, environmental reliability and the integrity of land, forests, and water resources are put in danger and make vulnerable the plant life and animal life, and cannot be sustained over generations.

Therefore, there is a need for eco-friendly methods for the management of resources, particularly agriculture resources. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and provides raw material to the manufacturing sector. It is very important for maintaining good health. It offers core prospects for improving health and nutrition. It improves farm income and quality of life.

In COVID-19 the health of all age groups is at risk but the old age group is vulnerable and for that matter, they must switch to eco-friendly ways or go green. We must reduce plastic waste and find environment friendly alternatives for covering our waste. It is better to use glass jars, paper, cloth, stainless steel, aluminum foil for storing leftovers at home.

These initiatives will not only preserve but secure food quality. According to the World Food Summit (1996) “Food security exists when all people, at all times, have physical, social and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food which meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.”

The food security and economic independence of developing countries to a large extent depend on improving the production and productivity levels of agricultural resources through the use of eco-friendly methods which are sustainable production systems, meeting the primary needs of the present generation, without compromising the primary needs of future generations.

In order to maintain sustainable production systems and go healthy for long, we should avoid buying things in plastic bags. The essential consumable commodities need to be purchased loose, in bulk. In this pandemic period, putting masks, sanitizers, maintaining respiratory hygiene, and eating all that improves your immune system is very important.

Accordingly, our focus should be using organic and eco-friendly products including organic home-made sanitizers and proper home-made cloth masks. Eco-friendly methods and lifestyle will improve the tolerance of crops in the first place to bad environmental conditions and tolerance of us to fight corona germs in the second place.

Furthermore, it will reduce crop and post-harvest losses caused by pests and diseases. Ethnic and traditional agricultural practices if followed by heart can play a key role in the development of viable, sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural systems (Mishra, 2013). In addition, they will help us face the hard challenges posed by this virus which directly attacks our immune system. We should consider those eco-friendly methods that are environmentally benign, recyclable, and economical.

The aim of eco-friendly agriculture systems is the judicious management of the resources of rural farm communities to improve their standard of living, increase income and output levels and maintain the environment, coupled with developing more inclusive farming arrangements (Mishra, 2013).

Since Green agriculture is nowadays developing as a holistic approach to environmentally and socially responsible land-use systems, we should highlight its role in the management of the health system and killing coronavirus germs. In order to bring eco-friendly methods for the management of COVID-19 cases, we need to understand the concept of sustainability, a complex issue associated with producing food while maintaining our biophysical resources including soil, water, and biota with no adverse impacts on the wider environment.

It is very important to provide COVID patients with eco-friendly measures to improve their health with special reference and emphasis on organic food. It is equally important to maintain or improve the production of fresh, and hygienic food and develop the quality of backgrounds, which take account of soils, aquatic, environment, and artistic areas. These methods should have minimal impact on the wide environment and be acceptable to society.

Binish Qadri is ICSSR Doctoral Fellow pursuing Ph.D. in Economics at the Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir; Quarterly Franklin Member, London Journals Press.