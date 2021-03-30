Editorial | Tracking the flu

This year it was not only covid that brought us closer to what an infection can do to a human society. Though at a very less degree, another infection was in news this year. Here too we suffered heavy losses. The cases of bird flu created a crisis in the market as the sale of chickens fell down considerably. Some months back when the news about avian flu hit the headlines, people suddenly realised that they are up against multiple threats to their health. Already under stress because of covid pandemic, the sense of crisis deepened suddenly. The concerned government agencies did well by stopping the import of chickens to J&K, and kept a closer vigil on the unfolding of this disease. Form time to time we were getting inputs on the avian flu in Kashmir. The immediate consequence of this was the plummeting down of the sale of chickens.

Now the consumption of this bird is so huge in Kashmir that there was a disturbance in the related market segments. Hence the government agencies dealing with this crisis were duty-bound to look into the matter closely and update people on this. Now that there is a report that the incidence of this flu has come down drastically, it can mean some relief to the market. Here we need to observe caution on two fronts. One, that people should be sensitised in a proper way about such instances of flu so that their behaviour is informed, and there is no damage to their health. Second, we should not create an atmosphere of panic, as that affects the market adversely and causes loss of livelihood. The education and research institutions dealing with the related subject in J&K should enhance their capacities to track such diseases and suggest remedial measure. They should also deepen their capacities to fight such crisis so that there is minimum loss to livelihood, and to the health of a common consumer. If our knowledge component is high, and accurate, it will always benefit us in meeting such unforeseen crisis. If our timely interventions are effective, we can always minimise the damage.