Editorial|Pahalgam Rafting Accidents

Recently there were two accidents on Lidder River in Pahalgam involving the adventure sport of rafting. In the first accident, a local Raft Guide Rouf Dar lost his life while trying to save some tourists. It was a commendable effort and the local guide gave his life in the line of this adventure sport. In the other incident, two tourism officials lost their lives by drowning due to the overturning of the raft in which they were having a “joy ride”. Firstly, it needs to be emphasized that all adventure sports are hazardous in nature and accidents cannot be ruled out. However, there is a difference between an accident happening after observing all basic safety requirements and rules and the accident taking place because of the violation of basic safety requirements. The first accident is a part of this adventurous sport. The second one amounts to criminal negligence, or virtual suicide. According to press reports both the accidents could have been avoided. Reportedly, the second accident occurred when some tourism officials were taken for a joy ride after the closure of the championship. The State Tourism Department has ordered an enquiry to bring out the truth. However, the Department in what one can call an overreaction has stopped all rafting in the Kashmir Valley during the peak season. This is an escapist attitude. One does not cut somebody’s head to relieve him of a headache.

The ideal solution is to ascertain the cause of the headache and give the requisite medicine. The news of this ban may give adverse publicity to Tourism activities outside. In fact, recently there was an accident on Mount Everest when due to overcrowding almost 10 mountaineers were killed. However, the Nepal’s Government did not suspend Everest and other climbing! Rafting in Kashmir and Ladakh has been going on for a long time. The Adventure Tour Operators who have internationally trained guides have been conducting regular rafting trips for tourists on Lidder, Sindh and Zanskar Rivers. There have been accidents earlier also. The most essential requirement is to observe the basic safety rules and have standard equipment like rafts, paddles, life-jackets, helmets, along with a well-equipped and alert rescue service. Instead of blanket ban on rafting, the Department should ask all Adventure Tour Operators to give details of equipment, trained raft guides and the necessary rescue arrangements which they have in place during the conduct of these sports. They should also make arrangements to monitor all these activities through their own staff. Instructions to this effect have already been issued by the Secretary Tourism. However, it would be ideal for the Department to revive its own Adventure Wing to monitor and oversee the rescue part of all the adventure sports and not only of rafting! Let us hope it is done sooner than later!