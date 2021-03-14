EXAM : The Degenerative Infused Poison in a Students Life

Of all the flawed systems , the most flawed is the system of education. And why do I say that? Because all of us have to face it with no alternative to proceed.

Why conducting an Exam is not a good idea

If the objective is to evaluate the progress of an entire session then the exams are not helping at all. I mean how bizarre it is! Even the sound of it! That a piece of question paper is supposed to evaluate an entire book you read. That the time and effort you gave your studies through-out the year comes down to 3 hours. This is ridiculous.

In a scientific study, we usually evaluate the effects of the exposure on a given outcome. Meaning, we try to associate a given outcome (disease) with its etiological agent. But while finding an association, we can fall into the trap of assessing bias which can only be corrected by considering confounding factors. Now, what is that?

A bit more patience and the dots will start to connect.

It is common to come across a study reporting that treatment A “provided significantly better pain relief” than treatment B. When a difference in an outcome (eg, pain relief) between exposures (eg, treatment groups) is observed, one needs to consider whether the effect is true because of exposure or if alternate explanations are possible. Here is when assessing bias can be corrected by considering — confounding factors ( effects of the exposure understudy on a given outcome are mixed in with the effects of an additional factor resulting in a distortion of the true relationship.)

In simple language, the outcome of an experiment can be influenced by additional factors other than the factors under study. Not considering them can result in a bias.

In an examination when drawn parallels, the focus of the experiment is the student and his/her knowledge is at stake, or in other words, the focus of the evaluation is the knowledge. Results are the outcome of this experiment.

It would be foolish and unscientific to think that knowledge is the only factor influencing the outcome (result). There is a huge assessing bias in our education system. Not considering the confounding factors, and passing judgments is not fair at all. Other factors like stress, recent mental state, temperature, environment, body glucose level, etc., can be considered that can influence the outcome.

In short, if someone says that exams check our knowledge — that is a completely false statement.

Exams are killing the student in you

The worst part about the exam is not the evaluatory part, but its format. The way it is held and conducted is a nightmare. An examination or an examiner doesn’t simply want you to pour out your knowledge. It wants the same knowledge in a specific pattern and in a decorated manner. A pattern that suits them. A way they think that is appropriate. Murdering your intellect. Killing your pattern of thoughts. Fatally injuring the student in you.

Giving out a syllabus for an exam is the worst atrocity done on creative and flourishing minds. It probably is a relief for students as it limits the circle of memorizing from an exam point of view. But it is a crippling barrier set by universities. Setting a limit to our vision.

One can argue why not go beyond the prescribed syllabus and explore on your own? Well, when the time is limited and the survival is based on outpouring knowledge conventionally up to a certain mark. Extra exploration feels like a waste of time and kills the creativity and curiosity in you.

Problem with exams is that it shows us the bare minimum to survive, clipping our wings and setting limits to our thoughts and capabilities.

My personal experience says whenever a timer is set to your goal, it gets converted from ambition to competition. And in a competitive world, people usually progress who stick to a syllabus. Objectified studies don’t go along with an ambitious mindset.

Either it is the exam or it is you. Every time I chose an exam over me, a part of me gets killed.

What is the Solution?

Honestly, I don’t know.

Philosophically speaking, I don’t believe this world is a place where anyone can be judged perfectly or fairly. No matter how perfect our systems get, there is always a scope of injustice. And this is why I strongly believe in God.

Only God can judge without biases and here it is almost impossible.

Samiullah is a Final Year Medical Student.