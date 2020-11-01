Extension Lecture on “Shun Stereotype Mindset", organized by GDC Women Pulwama on 31st Oct, 2020)

An extension lecture on career awareness on the theme “Shun Stereotype Mindset” was organized by Career Counselling Cell (CCC) in collaboration with IQAC, GDC Women Pulwama on 31st Oct, 2020 through Google Meet (from 11: 30 am to 2: 00 pm). Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone (Principal, GDCWP; Patron, Webinar) presented the Welcome Address in which he highlighted the importance of conducting career awareness lectures for the benefit of the students.

Prof. Shafeeq Ahmad (Associate Professor, Chemistry; Convener, CCC) presented the Introductory Remarks in which he briefed the students about the aims, objectives and importance of the Career Counseling Cell in the colleges and underscored the importance of conducting extension lectures on career awareness. Dr Tariq Ahmad (Assistant Professor, Botany) presented the profile of the speaker, while Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray and Dr Jaweed Ahmad were the coordinators of the event. Dr Khalid Ul Rehman Hakeem (Professor, Deptt of Biological Sciences, King Abdul Aziz University Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; co-founder Kashmir Guidance was the key resource person. The learned speaker deliberated on the theme “Education Beyond Borders: Sky is the Limit” in which he highlighted the career opportunities in and outside India for graduate and post-graduate students. He highlighted the scholarship opportunities (at local, national and international levels), its different types, the process for applying and availing them, and other detail related to it. He stressed that female students intending to study abroad, countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, etc. are very suitable for them, given the cultural affinities. In his detailed talk, he stressed that “as world has changed, and has become a global village now, so the change in the mindset vis-à-vis career is obvious.” He also highlighted that “key to success in the modern world is to shun stereotype mindset”, and for him “Belief, Effort, Focus, Passion, and Determination” are the real indicators for achieving success in any academic field. His presentation was followed by Q&A session in which both students and faculty members participated. The program ended with vote of thanks, proposed by Dr Aijaz Ahmad (Assistant Professor, Social Work). Other organizing members of the program included Dr Satinder Singh, Prof. Saima Syed, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad, Dr Vaseem Raja, Dr Shahzad Ahmad, Prof. Shabir Ahmad, and others

(Report prepared by Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray)