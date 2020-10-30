Following rules and ethics

People or professionals bask in the spotlight of glory when their leaders are competent enough to guide, groom and grow them along. It is through their grace, guidance and guts, big goals are set and achieved.They embolden us to rise and rediscover the highest potential. Followers draw inspiration and intend to follow their footsteps. They find their way and strength to fight against odds. In many ways, they keep the ball rolling for them. It is through visionary leaders, people realize their potential and get inspired to strive hard for their goals. Without dynamic leadership, it’s impossible to find the right directions and decide our take on uncertainties. If no one is there for us to hold our hand, we will always find ourselves in dilemmas and delusions.Many times,we find ourselves in waywardness.Leaders are mentors.Their responsibilities are not trivial.Their role cannot be gainsaid.They have a big role to play in the society.They are the role models for moral ethics, manners and meaningful discourses.

There is so much common between the head of the nation, family, enterprise or an institution.To a certain meaningful extent their major role is to lead the people.There is no power which might be devoid of responsibilities.People have the expectations from those who wield the authority.It can be either for the favors or fair treatment but at the end those men of power are also evaluated and remembered by their decisions and the course of action they set forth. Their decisions can be either manipulative or meaningful.When they are biased, it’s going to push the people against the wall. When there is no commitment to truth, people who count on them become the victims of their betrayal.

When a right person is not leading an organization, how can we expect that down the line everything will be done within set guidelines. How can we expect order and obedience among different ranks when it’s led by a person who is neither versatile nor value driven. As a fact of the matter he might have handicapped himself. He cannot stand up on his own, and never minds to take orders from others. How long he can please others for his own vested interests. He forgets one day he has to leave that chair and will be haunted for the rest of his life. No matter, even if he joins some Trust or Mohalla community but those who suffered at his hands, can never forget him.

I am unable to decide who is more dangerous, the one takes the bribe and does the work within the stipulated time period or the one who claims to be a leader but doesn’t mind getting indulged in moral corruption. In the disguise of noble roles, when one crosses that thin line which distinguishes between right and a wrong than they cannot be labeled as preachers but parasites who are on prowl to suck the blood of others. Power has made them arrogant to find and acknowledge the fault lines. Deaf find truth absent, and blind cannot see it. They are least bothered to deliver what is expected of them. They are there to dance at the tune of those whose music they cannot face. They are professionally so adept at burying the truth or their own expected responsibilities underneath the thick layers of fears and favoritism. They have surrendered and sold their consciousness and capabilities for power and pelf. Of course nothing comes free here, the system is being run purely on the give and take process.You favour others, in turn you be blessed with the favors. Its an equitable and fair equation to settle the things.

Why only those are cornered who take a meagre sum to get the things done why not we speak about those elite who flout the rules to get the undue favors. I always remember this incident when one senior lady officer took a medical leave from her office and embarked on the best journey of her life to perform Haj. Without any second thought she cherished every bit of it. No one exposed her fallacy instead spoke about her spiritual enlightenments and couldn’t stop praising the ‘light’ that her face was radiating. They swallowed the bitter pill and couldn’t shore up the courage to question her credibility.

One who is leading can blink over the realities but how long others will remain silent, and ignore the things. Why only special ones are given space and strength to trespass against the set norms. Employees are duty bound to respect the office timings so as to maintain the office decorum and discipline. No one can remain unauthorizedly absent from the duties. Many times it can be noticed that those who share good relation with their bosses flit their work places at their will and whim. It’s tantamount to favoritism. One more grave concern is the matter related to leaves availed. Seriously speaking,I am sure that leave accounts are hardly prepared and audited. And I even have my doubts whether service books are cross checked to ascertain the entries. It doesn’t seem fair and square, when even some vocational department employees manage to get full leave salary encashment on their superannuation.

Here the system is being run very poorly and unprofessionally. How can one expect a proper fund utilization from the DDO’s (Drawing and Disbursing officers) who have the home science or Arts background, given the fact they don’t know much about the financial constraints or have never kept themselves updated. But still they are vested with the financial powers unfortunately, which they could never justify. Before the end of the financial year, the excess surrender statements should be eye opener; we must put an end to such practice so that funds don’t remain unutilized. Let the experts do their job and they will be spared to feel ashamed and clueless about their failed attempts on the development.

Employees deputed to other departments are often felt as persona non grata and never enjoy the freedom to work. They might know the smart ways to do the work but the moment they speak about codal formalities, they invite the criticism and dunk themselves into the trouble. Many a time, it’s my way or highway approach to remind them about their limits. The dead wood know how to cut the corners and put a negative spin. The logical and legal aspects are thrown to the winds if they try to discourage and disagree to do the work by unfair means. Either they have to cave in or otherwise will be meted out with an ad hominem response. The easiest and assured way to discredit and disempower them is to label such a lot of employees as incompetent and inexperienced.

Let it be no one’s fate to work as local fund employee’s who are more like treated as minions. They are not subordinates but treated as slaves who are meant to perform all odd jobs. They have to bear the brunt. It is their daily sordid story when one moment the boss loses the temper then the next moment he expects everything to be hunky dory. These daily wagers are sometimes frightened to that extent which could be seen and felt through their fearful tearful eyes. Those who are drawing hefty salaries are never held accountable as no one can dare to lock the horns with them. There is a toxic work culture prevalent everywhere. No matter what work charge one is assigned to perform but should it be at the cost of his dignity. Doesn’t he deserve the respect and freedom to work as an individual like all others are treated.

Bottomline

The low rung employees have grave concerns over the recent amendments of Article 226 (a)which they feel can entangle them into tight spots as ‘Soft Targets’ . Tricks, taunts or transfers, controversies or criticism, have been the tools to peddle the narratives of nepotism. One can be manipulative and combative to corner their subordinates but that can never earn him respect and peace of mind. Exploiting someone who is vulnerable can never be the trait of a good leadership. There is a pressing need to put in place a transparent system to eradicate nepotism from grassroots levels.