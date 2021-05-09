For Kashmir, From Bangladesh

In a major relief for the medical students stuck in Kashmir amid pandemic, the medical colleges and universities in Bangladesh have postponed their yearly professional MBBS exam for the students.

The students have been informed by the concerned medical colleges and universities that the exam stands postponed by one month.

The move has brought a sigh of relief for the medical students who were stuck in Valley amid the pandemic.

“It a major relief for all the students who were stuck in Kashmir but were called back by the concerned colleges to appear in the exams,” a student said.

Earlier, the concerned colleges had notified the date sheet wherein the yearly professional MBBS exam for the last year students was scheduled from May 30.

However, the students who had come for vacations to Kashmir were left high and dry as Bangladesh has sealed its borders with India for road and air travel in view of the major spike in the coronavirus cases. The students had arrived in Kashmir during April first week while Bangladesh sealed its borders with India on April 25.

Notably, the J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam had personally taken up the matter with the government of India so that the students do not miss their exams.

He also conveyed to the students not to worry as efforts were on to help the students to reach their Medical Colleges in Bangladesh for writing their scheduled exams.

“All the students stuck in Kashmir had pinned all hopes with J&K Chief Secretary as we were hopeful that his personal intervention will prove fruitful for us,” another student said.

As already reported, the Government of India High Commissioner, after the intervention of the J&K Chief Secretary, had also taken up the matter with the concerned quarters to facilitate students to travel to Bangladesh.

“A lot is happening. The High Commissioner is working on a resolution as there are many students stuck in Dhaka as well,” B V R Subrahmanyam had told Greater Kashmir assuring students that the government will hopefully work out something to help the students.

Meanwhile an official said the High Commissioner of Government of India had taken up the matter with the counter parts in Bangladesh and Universities were requested to postpone the exams in view of the prevailing situation in India and the closure of borders for all types of travel.

The students have hailed the J&K Chief Secretary for his personal intervention to help in resolving the issue.