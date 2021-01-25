Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
Arun Joshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 11:23 PM

Fresh look at Kashmir politics

We need a fresh look into what is wrong with the politics in Kashmir
Arun Joshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 11:23 PM
File Photo of PAGD Members
File Photo

A fresh look at  Kashmir  politics has become mandatory  for all those who want to see  a way forward for the region that  carries an unwelcome tag of  being a trouble spot. It has also  to be  seen that how much of  political acts of omission and commission have contributed in making this tag look larger and worrisome.

The tag  trouble-spot brings no benefits, though some love it because  it has the potential to keep it in the international attention, and a source of discussion in the parliaments and ever-flowing statements from foreign leaders. That think tanks across the world talk about it, come out with their suggestions for the solution, is an added  attraction for them. These things never help, and if any evidence is needed, a look at what  has happened to Palestinians, should serve as an eyeopener.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

It is time to realise this truth. What has happened in the recent months, perhaps it would be more appropriate to say in few weeks, that the political leadership in the Valley has added yet another chapter of doubts about itself. The politics needs ideas, and there are none. Things are floated in high-going balloons and ultimately reduced to zero-sum games on the ground.

If that is not the case, then what exactly have the political parties done to save Kashmir from becoming the trouble spot. No outside force can cause trouble or superimpose things if the house is in order. And, the way things are in  Kashmir, it is not in order. Blame it on Delhi, but before that, let there  be self-introspection.

Political order  demands accountability. When these parties were in power, they looked for privileges, and out of it, they are running  to get the same back. The chase for the return of the Article 370, translated  as Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir, has been reduced to a charade. People’s Conference Chairman  Sajad Gani Lone has laid bare the real script in his letter to the PAGD president  Farooq Abdullah.

Latest News

Govt plans to incentivise early production from auctioned mines

Only 5000 beneficiaries vaccinated on R-Day, 20 lakh so far

Social media eating away at society, fake news going unchecked: European Commission

People building new J&K: LG

There may be a disagreement over what he did, walking out of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for his own reasons, but he did serve a valid point for people to ponder:  the parties  that lack the will and spirit to sacrifice cannot struggle for getting things for the people. The people know it best what is happening. The trust of the people has been breached and it is perhaps irreparable. Now who has refreshed the troubles? The parties owe an answer.

Well, it is also undeniable fact that there are many things that should awaken us up to what has happened in Kashmir. It has been a scene of immense bloodletting, there have been many occasions of shame and indignities and where genuine expressions for the realization of genuine aspirations have been curbed with force. The theory that the problems that afflict Kashmir also exist in other parts of the country, but the youth  there do not pick up guns and stones manifests ignorance about Kashmir. These political pundits have a squinted view of things. No two places are same, and Kashmir is having a historical baggage that cannot be unburdened by flimsy claims.

It is wrong to say that it was a Muslim-majority region that’s why it became a trouble spot. It was a Muslim majority region ,  before and after 1947. So why it was quiet all these years before it erupted in 1990s. Certain forces were working overtime to fuel the crisis, they succeeded because the order was destabilized by the same very politicians who now are promising struggle to get back the special status. The accountability clause never figured in their words.

To be very blunt, it was clear from the very beginning that the PAGD that had offered some kind of hope to the people, that they  were really serious in translating their words into reality on the ground, focused more on their individual interests under the banner of the Alliance. This surfaced up with a bigger bang when the PAGD took plunge into the District Development Council polls. It was not a dilution of its commitment, but a U-turn  from what it had stated on August 22, 2020.

 “PAGD was not formed for contesting elections,” it was said before the DDC polls, and it is being repeated after the results are out; then why did the Alliance contest poll – obviously to keep BJP out of the Valley. That has happened in 2008 and 2014 too, but did these efforts succeed.

These questions have not lost their relevance, but the fissures in the Alliance, have added to the unease of Kashmiris. They are disillusioned.

What has become clearer after the PC announced its departure  with a letter, that all said, is a synopsis  of what is wrong with  Kashmir politics. it is an acknowledgement  of the fact that  the  parties could not stand the test  of their own commitment .

In its immediate aftermath, all the parties have started consolidating their individual bases. The PAGD is not even in the peripheral references. The old rivalries are back in the discourse – till date there is  nothing to suggest that the alliance is in existence. No meeting has been held by the Alliance till date after the DDC results were out. In fact, the charges of proxy candidates have overtaken the goals that they had promised to the people.

Related News