Friday Focus | Birth of Hazrat Isa (A.S)

Jesus Christ/Hazrat Isa ibn Maryam (A.S) held in reverence by Christians and Muslims alike as the Prophet of Allah (SwT) in Ibrahamic line of Prophets was born in Palestine, as per testaments, he was 14th descendent of David/Hazrat Dawood (A.S). The incident of birth is recorded in Al-Quran clarifying the momentous event, as was divinely decreed: ‘’Behold! the angels said: “O Mary! Allah giveth thee glad tidings of a Word from Him: his name will be Christ Jesus, the son of Mary, held in honour in this world and the Hereafter and of (the company of) those nearest to Allah’’ [003.045] (Aal-E-Imran [The Family of Imran])

Mary/Hazrat Mariam (RA) had been told that Hazrat Isa (A.S) borne of her would be illustrious, in the company of righteous and shall address his people in his formative years and as he matures:

“He shall speak to the people in childhood and in maturity. And he shall be (of the company) of the righteous.” [003.046] (Aal-E-Imran [The Family of Imran]). Mary/Hazrat Mariam (RA) expressed her apprehension on being informed of the divine decree, her apprehension centred on the fact that since no man has touched her, how could she have a son? She was answered soothing her apprehension: ‘She said: “O my Lord! How shall I have a son when no man hath touched me?” He said: “Even so: Allah createth what He willeth: When He hath decreed a plan, He but saith to it, ‘Be,’ and it is’ [003.047] (Aal-E-Imran [The Family of Imran])

While as Holy Birth is differently interpreted in Gospel of Mathew’s and Luke’s, the interpretation of Gospel of Barnabas (chapter 1) is in line with how Holy Quran has laid it down:

‘The virgin answered: ‘’Now how shall I bring forth sons, seeing I know not a man?’’. The angel answered: ‘’O Mary, God who made man without a man is able to generate in thee man with- out a man, because with him nothing is impossible.’’ Gospel of Barnabas however stays beyond canonization by mainstream Christianity; nevertheless it is the only Gospel that foretold the advent of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) .