From Celebration to Suspension

The Suspension order of five teachers of a Srinagar school went viral on the social media particularly on whatsapp. It created chaos and within minutes teachers rushed to the deserted schools, suspending the celebrations. Yes, a district level education officer conducted a “surprise” visit to a Srinagar school in Shalteng area and put five teachers (four female, one male) under suspension for their ‘unauthorized’ absence from duties. As the order reads.

Thus teachers spent a day idle on second Eid at schools because there were no students; students never ever turn up on the second day of Eid as the festivity is more among the children, and this cannot be snatched from them by force. Eid, as I said, is the mega festival and a single day is too short to enjoy the festivity. Let me reproduce here what Ajaz-ul-Haque put so beautifully: “If religious sensitivities are respected elsewhere, why is the case different with us. Christmas along with the year end is a full week affair. Diwali is an elaborate celebration. But Eid – for us – disappears like a flicker…… Does Eid deserve a mere holiday? Can’t we edit the calendar and cancel some less important holidays which are more political than social in nature…… Different story that our offices don’t function on the second and – in some cases – even on the third day following Eid. One day we celebrate as official holiday and two more days pass unofficially. This way the system forces people to escape their duties. It’s unfair but unavoidable. We encourage dishonesty as officially one is present in the office, but unofficially celebrating with his family. A collective wrong all of us (are forced to) commit with a sense of guilt. To do away with this hide and seek, why not declare Eid at least a three-day holiday which it deserves the least.”

One expects that some sense finally prevails in the people who are at the helm of affairs. In the name of discipline, we should not resort to coercion.

Education department faced criticism from all sections of society, from the netizens and even many political and social figures, seeing this suspension order of five teachers, got irked and reacted and reminded the DSEK of their ‘dummy drills’. They at once tagged the order of director school education Jammu vide No: DSEJ/Gen/52227-43 Dated 31-10-2018 reading that all govt and private recognized schools shall observe five (05) days Pooja holidays w.e.f 5-11-2018 to 09-11-2018, to highlight the contrast between how things are managed in Kashmir and in Jammu.

This is an open secret that students don’t turn up in almost all schools. So isn’t it this the failure of the top officers of the department. Now that the teachers were present, schools were open, why did they failed to bring the students. So there was no work done effectively.

Policymakers should sit, ponder and explore the provisions for some change and extend the holidays matching the societal conduct on this festival.