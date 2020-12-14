Frontiers of Environment

In order to maintain normal life on earth for all living creatures, it is important to highlight some basic questions rooted in ecologies, but ignored mostly in contested lands. Apart from other things, are the landscape ecologies at stake in Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh? Do powerful nations now often overlook the landscape ecologies? Are environmental sustainability safeguards practically ensured while accumulating harmful articles in sensitive ecological zones of the frontier territories? These questions are all thought provoking. And a conscious approach in the direction of course correction will help in bringing some necessary changes required in the present scenario of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Borderland Politics: Borders marked on accepted maps are often honored, legalized and defended when seen in agreement, but contested when seen in disagreement either with the past or in conflict with the other side in the present. Although there are some other, but one of the most visible on-going contested land identified the world over is now: Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh: Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh known erstwhile as a state with unique physical, cultural, linguistic, economic and aesthetic features is geopolitically partitioned into two union territories but these regions remain topo-geographically connected with each other.

Landscape Ecologies: Often described for its rich landscape ecologies in geo-historical perspectives, however, in our own times, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh remain geopolitically a bone of contention either between India and Pakistan, or between India and China, on the frontier sides. Here it bears to mention that the recent breakup of the erstwhile state into UTs has been seen one additional reason for further contention. The frequent happenings on the frontier sides is a case in point.

Confrontation: Does the protection of landscape ecologies merit consideration in confrontational times? Or, in the words of scholars, G. Reichberg and H. Syse, ‘should military acts (or any other) that cause widespread harm to the environment be counted among the grave breaches of the laws of armed conflict? And why should the environment deserve this special protection? Is it because, vital human interests depend upon it – or because of its own inherent worth’? These are some of the fundamental questions that actually are firmly embedded in each other, and do strike to the mind of hard-core ecologists and conscious minds.

Whatsoever be the reasons, rushing and accumulating abundant harmful articles is in no way suitable act ever considered to the normal functioning of ecological zones anywhere on earth, since this act has long lasting dreadful repercussions. Knowing that, however, no sincere thought has ever been given over the years in case of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. Once ecological zones of territorial units get disturbed (or become gradually dead), no later act shall bring them back to normal life.

Tailpiece: In pursuit of maintaining life, peace and prosperity for all living creatures on the frontier sides of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, the occasion here reasonably demands decision makers and environmentalists a timely intervention.

The author has worked as chief coordinator of The Peace Gong (global children’s Newsletter-connecting children for a non-violent planet) and is currently working as faculty at higher education, Srinagar Women’s College Zakura. Views are author’s personal.