Given up at last

There have been umpteen episodes of Kashmiri expatriates trying to give something back to the place of their birth, to float projects in health and education in the Kashmir valley. Two such schemes come to mind immediately. In one case, the eminent cardiologist, Dr. Fayaz Shawl, offered to build a hospital, state of the art, in the valley, that would be the best in the sub-continent. This hospital, besides putting Kashmir on the medical tourism map, would go a long way in helping the local population. However, after wasting many months of his valuable time, he is reported to have hit a stone wall when it came to finding suitable land. The incumbent government and the responsible officials and ministers were keen to receive a part of the cake before any permissions could be given.

On another occasion, a group of doctors from the UK girded up their loins, and with great passion, acquired land in Srinagar, with a view to build a multi-disciplinary hospital in Chanapora area. They bought the land on the express assurance of the authorities that permission will be accorded when they make proper application. The proposals were drafted, architects employed, drawings and other documents prepared. A few years were spent on finalizing the scheme which was submitted, in the fond hope of receiving approvals, as was promised to the doctors. Again, even after putting more funds and effort to get approval, and running from pillar to post, they knew this to be an exercise in futility.

They flew back to their dens abroad, licking their wounds.

In my case, again with the sole intention of doing something for the place where both my parents are buried, I purchased land in Wanabal area of Srinagar. I am resident in the UK for the last 40 years, but my love for my people and places in Kashmir has kept me visiting every year, staying between 1 to 2 months. The architects told me that the land plot was suitable for construction of a poly-clinic with a few indoor patient facility. They said, this scheme would be exactly as laid down in the master plan, and therefore should receive approval.

The plot of land belonged to a Hindu dogra family from Jammu. It took me a year to complete the transfer of the land into my name because of the migrant land transfer Act which imposed very intricate requirements to be fulfilled. All these were fulfilled, but still for no apparent reason the transfer did not take place, until I had paid further “expenses”, discreetly under the table.

After getting the land transferred, I immediately set my architects to work, who produced a very beautiful scheme for a polyclinic with associated gardens, kids playing areas, etc. and ample parking spaces. This process took another year. I was now into the 2nd year of my project.

The architects produced plans which were submitted to the BOCA organization of Srinagar municipality. The deliberations of BOCA were so protracted that even after another one and a half year, I was left with no answer from them. I was now into the 4th year of my project.

The BOCA organization finally approved my scheme, after making me wait for 2 years, and after I had paid Rs. 6 Lacs in fees, for which they gave me a receipt, and another Rs. 7 Lacs in “expenses”. I was now into the 5th year of my project.

After the plans were approved, I set my architects to work again, to produce final construction drawings and do any fine tuning of the proposals, before I started the construction. The architects took another year in doing this, and produced sets of drawings with full construction details.

I was now into the 6th year of my project. I started the work in right earnest, after giving notice to the municipality. Bull dozers went to work to excavate foundations. All seemed hunky dory, and I was over the moon, that finally, my efforts were bearing fruit. Lo and Behold I was slapped with a stay order from the magistrate’s court and also from the SDA authority. I could not understand the stay from the SDA, because they are an integral part of the BOCA organization. They had approved my scheme through BOCA.

A deep sense of consternation overwhelmed me. I went into depression for a length of time. I was consoled by friends and relatives, who were of the opinion that these stay orders would be quickly lifted because I was holding a valid permission for construction. I was happy and went to work for lifting of the stay orders through an eminent lawyer of the valley.

It took well over 2 years in the magistrate’s court, to have the stay order lifted. But before I could go to the site with my machines again, I was told that the magistrate’s order had been appealed against in the Sessions Court.

I was now into the 8th year of my project.

I was now hell bent on fighting the case, to eternity. I could not accept the injustice of the system and wished to see where exactly it would end. I fought the case through the session court. This took another year, before the honorable judge decided the case in my favor.

I was now into the 9th year of my project. With renewed zeal and enthusiasm, I went to work on my project again. To my dismay, I found that by now, the original permission from BOCA had now expired.

I pleaded with the then Commissioner, Mr. Qasba, of the municipality, that it was not my fault if the work was stepped through court orders, and therefore, the original permission should be renewed. He assured me that I was right and the renewal should be a pure formality and would be given very soon.

I am now into the 13th year of my project, still waiting for the permission to be renewed.

I have finally given up hope to build anything on this plot of land.

(The author is Bsc Engg (Aligarh), Msc Engg (Leeds) UK)