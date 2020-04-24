GK Lounge | “For the first time the world has been thrown into a situation of functional anarchy"

What does fight against Covid 19 mean to us in a globalizing world?

This is the first pandemic in a globalizing world where happenings in one part of the globe are instantly catching their echo and impact in the other part of the world. One can go on discussing nature and character of globalization as a process and project but the world is technologically and in terms of communication very much connected. Be it the spread and speed of the virus or science, society and state response, everything is under spotlight of people, subjects, citizens, academies, think-tanks, civil society etc. For the first time the world has been thrown into a situation of functional anarchy. It is distressing that a virus which has affected the entire global village is seeing very little global cooperation and more importantly little global leadership. In fact the global institutions are dithering. In all countries of the world with few exceptions the issues of devolution and decentralization of powers have come to the forefront. The New York Governor (who is in news these days) says something which is true for all sub-national entities. He says, “the more the testing the more the open economy”. He asks for more federal funding and nearer home Capt. Amrinder Singh of Punjab also needs more money. In Pakistan the chief minister of Sindh is unhappy with the federal government on many matters related to lockdown. The tragedy of our times is that In India 430 people died due to Covid 19 but 250 died due to hunger. The former are counted with concern but the hungry deaths are mere statistics. Globalization in terms of communication is a reality and not a choice. The global village has an up-town and a down- town. The USA has 1,60,000 ventilators. The countries like Sierra Leone and South Sudan have 13 and 04 respectively.

Tell us about different pandemics that world has faced at different times in history

To be honest I have not studied these pandemics but have read something about them. There are of course very significant lessons for nations and states to learn from different pandemics. The Justinian Plague broke in 6th century in Egypt and spread fast through the Byzantine Empire. The plague was named after the Byzantine emperor Justinian. It killed 50 to 100 million people. Its economic impact was so terrible that empire couldn’t recruit the soldiers for its maintenance.. Equally terrible was “Black Death”. It stormed Europe and Asia in 14th century and killed 75 to 200 million people. The Spanish Flue (1918-20), the Asiatic Flue(1953), the Hong kong Flue (1968) the Swine flu (2009-10) also invited lot of attention. The pandemics have suffered huge academic and research neglect by institutions, universities and governments. Many lessons could have been learnt over centuries. Professor Amratya Sen suggests that democracies have been better at handling pandemics than totalitarian systems. Likewise research can bring new things to light. It so happened after 9/11 in USA and other parts of the world that peace studies emerged as an area of study and research in universities and public policy institutes. In fact, we saw establishment of Departments of peace studies in different Indian universities also. Academic journals were published. Likewise, the Covid 19 will definitely figure in both policy and research agendas of institutions in all parts of the world. For too long we remained obsessed with state security ignoring that it is integrally connected to human security. In good old days in our part of the world students of political science were taught Civics as an introductory course at least for one year. Excessive Compartmentalization of knowledge has limitations.

What are the lessons to be learnt from these Pandemics and how these can inform policy-making in contemporary times?

Unfortunately we see same things happening again and again in different parts of the world. It is true that Viruses don’t discriminate but people and States do. During the Spanish flue Black people in America were often left to fend for themselves. Black bodies were neglected. The White grave-diggers refused to dig graves for the blacks. During the ‘Black Death’ pandemic Jews were persecuted as they were blamed for spreading the illness. They were buried alive in many parts of the continent. The Black death pandemic also weakened the supremacy of the ‘ Catholic Church’. The Yale university professor, Frank M Snowden writes:” the outbreak challenged man’s relationship to God. How could it be that an event of this kind could occur with a wise, able knowing and omniscient divinity”. Again the Spanish flue was one of the reasons according to historians responsible for defeat of Germany in the last phase of the first world war. Today, in many parts of India Muslims are treated as public health risk. Some elements even provocatively talked about “Corona jihad”. The New York Times, reported on April 16, 2020 that in Beijing one Felly Mwamba an African found himself locked in his room for being an African. A restaurant in northern China put up a banner celebrating the virus’s spread to USA. The two economic powerhouses – USA and China have failed to provide much needed leadership to the world. The US president called it the ‘China virus’ and foreign ministry of China accused US military of bringing the Corona virus to Wuhan. Richard Haass of a reputed policy institute in US aptly wrote in ‘Foreign Affairs’ that “virus will accelerate history rather than reshape it”. However, on the other side there will be a rethink of how much a country can be dependent on the other. Ironically, in Spain the funeral industry has come under pressure because the usual imports of Caskets from China are no longer arriving.

What about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir?

Jammu and Kashmir has seen worrying trend of infections with Kashmir valley on the dangerous side. The people in Kashmir valley are living in hellish conditions from August 5, 2019 and Covid 19 has made life more uncertain. Our students attended regular classes from February 4, 2020 to March 15, 2020 which roughly means only one month starting from August 5, 2019. When the Kerala government was busy in making advance plans to face Covid 19 the home ministry of India (which runs UT of J&K) was busy in drafting the much controversial domicile law. The people in Jammu and Kashmir are excluded by thought, actions and more by laws. Prime Minister Modi said in 2014 that “God has gifted me with the sense of mixing and matching colors. I’m God gifted”. I trust PM also knows that it was Mughal King Shahjehan who called Holi festival as ‘Eid-I-Gulabi’. Holi is festival of colors. Artist Rene Magritte so eloquently put it “we must not fear day light as it always illuminates a miserable world”.

What about on-line classes in colleges and schools?

It is good if officers in HRD ministry in Delhi also take regular advice from mental health experts working on the ground in different parts of India. An estimated 12 million students in schools in USAhave no internet connection at home. Some recent studies have shown that students disengage from virtual schools quickly. However, there are ways to reach out to students. This in any case needs a separate discussion.