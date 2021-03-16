Glaucoma : The silent thief of sight

The disease that affects millions of people of all ages and ethnicities, is a leading cause of irreversible blindness, yet is preventable, everyone is expected to know about it, right? Wrong! That disease is glaucoma!

As the “World glaucoma Week” was just observed worldwide from 7th March to 13th March, I take the opportunity to share some information about this severely disabling disease.

What is glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a group of ocular conditions that damage your optic nerve, the only nerve that helps you see. What happens is that insufficient drainage of fluid from the eye leads to increased pressures inside the eye which in turn damage the optic nerve. However, a significant number of glaucoma patients have a completely normal intraocular pressure even in presence of severe optic nerve disease.

How bad are the statistics?

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, around 76 million people are affected with glaucoma globally out of which 4.5 are blind. This number is estimated to increase to 118 million by 2040

In India, according to the National Health portal, 12 million people are affected and 1.2 million out of them are blind.

What is scary however is that 90 per cent of the patients are unaware of the disease.

How do I know whether I have glaucoma?

In other words what are the symptoms. Unfortunately glaucoma doesn’t have any symptoms in the early stage. That’s why the term “silent thief of sight”. The patients usually report to ophthalmologist with blurring of vision or loss of a part of visual field in advanced stages. However it’s impossible to reverse the disease process.

What should I do to prevent glaucoma?

Because there is no cure for the damage already done, early detection and proper treatment becomes necessary to halt or slow the progression. A comprehensive ophthalmic examination is necessary in a subset of population.

Who are are people who must be screened for glaucoma?

If you are above 40 years of age, have a family history of glaucoma, have diabetes, hypertension, high myopia, high hypermetropia, have used steroid medications for long, undergone any ocular surgery or have had eye trauma, ask your ophthalmologist to rule out glaucoma. A yearly comprehensive ophthalmic examination after 40 years of age should be a norm.

What should I do if I am diagnosed with glaucoma?

Glaucoma can be treated with eye drops, medications, laser surgery, traditional surgery or a combination of these methods. The goal of any treatment is to prevent loss of vision, as vision loss from glaucoma is irreversible. The good news is that glaucoma can be managed if detected early, and that with medical and/or surgical treatment, most people with glaucoma will not lose their sight.

Taking medications regularly, as prescribed, is crucial to preventing vision- threatening damage. That is why it is important for you to discuss side effects with your doctor. While every drug has some potential side effects, it is important to note that many patients experience no side effects at all. You and your doctor need to work as a team in the battle against glaucoma.

Tailpiece: even though glaucoma is a severely disabling disease, early detection and treatment can help in saving most of your eye sight. So schedule an appointment with your ophthalmologist today because “the world is bright, save your sight”

Dr Aamina Shah is an Ophthalmologist working in Government Health Services Kashmir