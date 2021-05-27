GOOD MORNING J&K: Amongst the Best on Local TV

The television station in J&K since its inception has done a commendable job both in terms of the national/international coverage, as well as promoting regional culture, language and heritage. DD Kashir is rated amongst the top as the content has always been exemplary – thanks to notable artists, script writers, directors and administrative people involved. However, last 2 decades saw a boom in the cable TV networks and last decade furthered it to the online streaming networks which has totally changed the viewership pattern. The young have totally gone to the online mode while as the oldies still stick to the cable network, and the local doordarshan for some of the content they love to watch. In this regard one program on DD Kashir that has etched its name into the minds and souls of every Kashmiri is a breakfast show named “Good Morning JK”.

The breakfast shows (called breakfast television or morning show) are aimed at the local, and became quite famous ever since they were launched in North America first in 50’s and then copied throughout the globe. Some of the famous breakfast shows like Good Morning America, CBS this morning, Fox and Friends, Early Today, New Day are the most watched shows on TV nowadays. Almost every developed or developing country has one or more morning shows to portray the local culture, news and views. Good Morning JK is a step in that direction by our very own DD Kashir.

This is a live program with a pattern that has changed over years but has been consistent in its appeal and viewership. Conceived as ‘Bethak’ initially for a short period in 1995, later launched as ‘Subhai Subhai’ in 2000 the main aim was to portray the socio-cultural aspects of the erstwhile state’s three regions. Being a live show it had its ups and downs, with even the higher ups against the idea considering the situation here and hence it was halted in 2002, restarted in 2007 to run for another brief spell, but thankfully since 2010 the show is on as Good Morning JK thanks to perseverance of various administrative heads of DD Kashir.

Its takers initially were very few and its launch was marred by many and it even was labeled as damp squib and a visual torture, but over the time it has gained momentum and established itself as the most watched local TV show on DD Kashir. Initially limited to half an hour in the morning (from 8 am) this eventually in 2014 was made hour long. The program has various segments including a nice introduction to the day and the invited guest/s, weather updates, national highway condition, traffic advisory, health updates (Covid-19 for last one year now), snippets from local dailies, rozgar samachar, advertisements, religious and cultural heritage and most importantly a guest/s who are interviewed about their personal as well as professional life.

The program navigates one through its varied sequence that is loved by all who watch it at home here in Kashmir or see it live streamed on You tube channel anywhere in the world. Some of the segments are monotonous and in the present world scenario of social media may be history by the time they are read, but still one gets refreshed. The best part of the program is the interaction of the guest/s who are not fixed in the format of the program but can be anyone who has had an impact on the daily life. Rarely on specific celebrated days does the guest belong to that particular event. From musicians, to poets, to artisans, to bureaucrats, to entrepreneurs, to religious heads, to doctors, to engineers, to famed sportspersons, to specially-abled, to singers you name any field and a guest has had his/her presence in the program.

The program is managed by senior most producers and has a panel of dedicated hosts who have a lovely and professional way of presenting the various segments of the program. Presently it is being presented daily by two anchors (from a team of many) most of whom are young, enthusiastic and have a good grasp on Urdu and Kashmiri. Few of these hosts are well experienced and all-knowing seniors who guide and nurture the juniors in the most apt way. The show has its life because of these anchors and also the daily changing guests. An add on feature is the cup of nun chai given at the start from a hot steaming samovar (presently on hold due to necessary Covid19 SOPs).

The program has scope to get better, a rare few negatives I would highlight. The fixed timing of 8 to 9 am throughout the year, which all will agree is an issue in harsh winter months. There is no denying the fact that people wake up late on cold winter days and many miss the show. We can change the timings depending on the winter and summer seasons, make it 8.30 to 9.30 in winters. Many would love to see this show but for various reasons may not be able to do so early morning. For them a shortened edited version (20 to 30 minutes) depicting the most meaningful part of conversation with the guest can be shown in the evening at about 8 or 9pm so that whosoever misses the morning show will be able to see it in the evening. The studio is fixed for the show with same theme always, we can change this on regular basis to add some color to the show. Every now and then some segments are added and that hinders the flow of the show and most of the viewers do want to listen to the hosts and the guest more than what the add-ons have been introduced. The anchors can be groomed to dwell further and have some innovative and brief additions done. The price of gold, silver, petrol and diesel can be given on daily basis.

In the fast world of internet TV there still are some local shows that have etched a place and name and Good morning JK is one amongst them. With the present team at helm I wish it grows in popularity and viewership if they make some due changes as the circumstances demand.

Dr Muzafar Maqsood Wani is Consultant Nephrologist, SKIMS, Soura