Hajin: Encounter with Covid-19

As the world is grappling with the deadly Covid-19 Pandemic, so is Jammu and Kashmir; new positive cases with each passing day. In Kashmir region besides those who tested positive, many more are under quarantine.

The Hajin Tehsil in the North Kashmir’s Bandipora district is the hot-spot so far in Kashmir. In March, four people from Hajin town with travel history tested positive creating an alarming situation. Exaggeration by the media, terming the area “Wuhan” of Kashmir added to miseries and frustration of the people of Hajin. Amid chaos the civil administration and civil society did a tremendous job to contain the further outbreak of the pandemic in the area.

In these tough times an all-around collective work was the need of an hour to beat the pandemic. More so, to help the destitute and the needy people was a new challenge.

It is true that the healthcare professionals and other medical staff all over the world are playing a vital role in beating the deadly pandemic, doctors and paramedics in the Hajin Tehsil have no different story.

With insufficient facilities available, their role to fight against an invisible enemy is commendable. They work tirelessly at the risk of their lives and their families.

The civil administration and the police round the clock are also doing an outstanding job to beat the virus. While the role of police in ensuring the social distancing in the area is appreciable, it is due to their tireless work and dedication that people remained indoors.

The Municipal community Hajin served not only the area within its jurisdiction but also non- municipal areas of the Tehsil.

The role of civil society is equally praiseworthy. The Traders’ Federation and the relief committees of the area took a lead to serve the needy during the complete lockdown. They are doing their job in the best way possible without any publicity. The Trader’s Federation and the relief committees are very much supportive with the concerned departments like police and civil administration to stop the further spread of COVID- 19.

A young man who is running a Khidmat Center in the middle of the Hajin town reached out to people with small micro ATM machine and delivered cash at their door steps when no one was allowed to come out of his home.

The role of the students’ association of Hajin and the Sonawari Friends Committee Naidkhai cannot be ignored. Both are working as the volunteers to feed the needy and poor families of the Hajin Tehsil.

The students’ association working under the supervision of few teachers of the Hajin is doing an outstanding job to serve the daily needs of the poor families.

The association reached out to more than 450 families to support them. In addition, in the Naidkhai area, a group named Sonawari volunteers headed by a social activist is serving the society amid the Pandemic crisis. It is said one hundered and seventy families have been served by the group and each family packet it served costs nearly rupees seven hundred without any support from the government or any NGO.

In the lower belt of Hajin Tehsil including Madwan, Prang Maqdamyari, Banyari, the civil society organizations like Khairati Idara are playing a significant role in fulfilling the daily expenditure and other essential items of the needy families. The organization has served many widows with medicine, kitchen items and other daily requirements. Moreover, the government employees from various areas have also created small units to serve the needy people of the Hajin Tehsil.

The teachers and the religious scholars are also playing a significant role in awakening of the masses about the Pandemic. Many teachers and scholars are frequently uploading their videos on social media to make people aware in Kashmiri language about the do’s and don’ts of the pandemic.

In addition, the President of the Awakaaf Committee repeatedly shared his advisory videos on Face-book and requested masses of the area to offer their prayers at home during the wholly month of Ramdhan. The committee is also committed to distribute money among the needy.

It is not the first time that the people of Hajin Tehsil are showing their strong societal bond against an adversity. The people helped each other during the devastating floods of 2014.

Let’s thank, for their role, all those frontline workers including doctors, paramedics, journalists, humanitarian organizations and the individuals associated with other relief work across the globe and on local levels.

