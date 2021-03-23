Thanks to nature for the Aloe Vera plant for its characteristic goodness that it bestows on humanity in the fields of medicine and beauty. The role of Aloe Vera does not limit itself to only cosmetology and skin care but surprisingly a remedy to many ailments. The health benefits of aloe Vera are on the rise with its miraculous healing qualities.

The aloe plant belongs to the onion/garlic family and there are about three hundred species of aloe Vera. However, the most important one is Aloebadensis Miller. Aloe contains almost 20 amino acids, vital minerals like calcium, magnesium and sodium in sufficient quantities, enzymes, vitamins, polysaccharides, nitrogen and other components which make it a miracle substance. Aloe Vera is found to have medicinal and cosmetic properties. Aloe Vera properties find expressions in aloe wound creams, moisturizers, cleansers, gels, health drinks etc and best thing as a Doctor I believe is that its free from any side effects.

The aloe drink is used as a tonic for curing arthritis, diabetes and high cholesterol. Aloe properties aid in steadying blood sugar levels. It also works its way in building good immunity. Aloe gels and sprays help in reducing muscle and joint pains as well as regressing the pain caused by arthritis. It helps in decreasing the cholesterol, blood fat lipid levels and triglycerides that are some of the major causes for heart problems.

Aloe’s curative properties help a great deal in curing digestive disorders. It effectively cures ulcers, heartburns, irritable bowl syndrome and indigestion. It is also used as a laxative and is said to have anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing the amount of the stomach juices secreted. Its properties are capable of destroying the bacteria or parasites in the intestines.

Aloe is also used to cure skin ailments and wounds. Aloe gels are used to treat cuts, bruises, wounds and scrapes. Aloe contains magnesium lactate, an itch inhibitor bringing in relief to insect bites, acne, sunburns and rashes. Aloe effectively treats warts and also lesions inside and outside the mouth. Its healing quality can even cure psoriasis.

Aloe is widely accepted and appreciated in the cosmetic word. It is used as an anti-wrinkle treatment due to its effectiveness in stimulating the production of collagen and elastin that helps in keeping aging at bay. As a cleanser it helps in removing dead cells. It is an effective moisturiser for the skin. Its properties lighten skin pigmentation thereby reducing the intensity of dark spots and left over pimple marks.

Understanding the skin for better understanding:

The skin is a living organ whose cells are renewed according to a well-known pattern (i.e. every 28 days). The perfect biological equilibrium of the skin tissues confers it vitality, radiance and firmness.

What we see of our skin is in fact the epidermis and the corneal layer. The cell renewal takes place between the epidermis and the dermis. The dermis – i.e. the supporting tissue – contains the main elements that ensure the life of our skin: fibrobastes (elasticity and suppleness), collagen (strength and cohesion) and elastin (elasticity). The necessary nourishing elements are brought to the dermis by the above components, and they secure the good health and condition of our skin. The slightest deficiency must be detected very quickly and an efficient response proposed.

All skin types do not suffer the same problems and appropriate treatments must be determined for each one. With a background of scientific research and test-trialed in beauty salons, the Nadine Salembier line of products provide an efficient answer to any specific problem encountered

Dr Deepali Bhardwaj is a Dermatologist