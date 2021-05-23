Hold our exams in June: 6th semester students of Islamia College demand

The 2018 batch of 6th semester students of the Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC), Hawal, Sringar have demanded that their examinations be conducted as per the already determined dates.

The students said their exams were likely to be held in June this year but the college was planning to delay the examinations of Regular students with an intention to clear the exam of backlog students.

“But this decision will affect us in many bad ways as we have already failed to persist with our graduation time period,” a student said.

The students further said the College should hold the exam through online mode keeping in view the uncertainties of the current pandemic situation.

“It would be highly impractical to wait for months and hold our exams later through offline mode,” the student said.

The students said that usually the College determines campus-wide final-exam dates and times far in advance.

“We established all due dates and exam dates before the semester to include them in the syllabus. Changing such dates for the whole class was unfair to all students,” the student said.

The student said moving exam dates for an entire class was an unfair act as it will create conflicts for students who were taking other exams or had other plans after that period which meets the prior exam dates.