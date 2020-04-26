Home Based Open Book Examination System: An Alternative

This is in response to the write up titled ‘‘Alternate Examination System’’ by Dr Nazir Ahamd Gilkar published in Greater Kashmir on 13th of April 2020. The author stresses the need for an alternate examination system to re-imagine the education in the 21st century. The write up offers an opportunity to review the existing examination system in and out. It is believed that the reformation in examination practices could reform the academics in totality. The deliberation upon the write up is important for following reasons:

We live in the world of uncertainties which has left indelible marks on every sector, and education is no exception. Both teachers and students have turned out to be the clueless stakeholders, having no say in the knowledge economy. Recently, the government has announced mass promotion for students enrolled in school education department. It is all because our teaching learning process is limited to classrooms only. What if the lockdown is stretched over for a session or more? In such situations, Home Based Open Book Examination System carries weight and deserves a due consideration to make the exercise interesting for both students as well as teachers.

The fact is that under Home Based Open Book Examination, some creative or situational questions would be given to examinees for finding solutions to. The open book examination system would guide them to connect academic dots to make teaching learning a fascinating exercise, and also enable students to make sane decisions in real life situations. If teaching is truly aimed at developing the skill of critical and creative thinking, the system is seen instrumental in hitting the target.

With such academic reforms, the strategies and pedagogies used by teachers for teaching in classrooms will also take a ‘U’ turn. The teaching learning process would target the activities like role-playing, group discussions, case-studies, assignments to students, regular open book tests in classrooms and so on. Teaching would become a training tool of the minds instead of just pumping information into them that dies out after few days.

The paradigm shift from the conventional system to the alternate one is not easy. The reform would have an impact on the teachers and students, the examination practices and the evaluation procedures. The teachers and students have grown up in conventional system of teaching learning process for decades now. Thus, it has become difficult for them to accommodate and sustain themselves in the knowledge economy, characterized by global and technological advancements. Thus before getting ready for the change the need is to devise the strategies to be well-befitting for the system. Proper orientation and development of teachers is imperative in order to equip them with the modern pedagogic techniques for an effective deliverance in the classroom. The examination process needs to be modernized to equip teachers and students with innovative thoughts to tackle real world problems. This is because the questions framed in open examination system will not be based on ‘What’, ‘Explain’, ‘Describe’ but the alternate system allows restructuring questions in such a way that both aptitude and decision making power of students would be screened out comprehensively.

Open book examination system is usually misunderstood by the people, it is thought as simple copy paste activity from books to answer scripts. So it is the moral duty of academy to aware the stakeholders about the alternate system of examination with in and outside.

The write-up, although advocating the system for higher education, can have implications for senior secondary education and examination system as well. Out of the five subjects at senior secondary level, one can be reserved for open book exam system in order to groom the students and thus prepare them mentally for their would-be teaching-learning process. The system, where the culture is to score higher grades and where the memory is preferred over mind, is not going to help us maintain pace with the academic standards of advanced societies.

The article does not detail out the remedies for the limitations of the system. With due regards to the author, I would venture to suggest a few remedies here: The system may be fool-proof by framing difficult, situational and pragmatic questions which cannot have ready made solutions available in the textbook, and for that matter which has quality to repel the raw hands.

Open book examinations can create an intellectual atmosphere for both the students and teachers. If proper orientation is ensured the change is inevitable. Two year degree courses have got completed in three years and three year degree courses in four years. Loss of one academic session for a student is tantamount to dying before one year. Although the closed book examination system can never be replaced, the utility of home based open book examination system can not be rejected especially in the circumstances we are facing. The only requisite force to turn this dream into reality is the academic will.

Whether it is conventional system of examination or the alternate one, the communication between the teacher and learner is imperative. Goggle class rooms and online lectures via zoom cloud app. etc., are just tools to keep the teachers and the students busy. But, unfortunately, what learning outcome they fetch is subject matter of none. The system is not going to work under 2G or below network. To have hassle-free communication between the teacher and student, it would not be wrong to suggest that the selective online platforms accompanied with satisfactory internet speed should always remain active for educational purposes even at times when internet bans are advisable.

The students when tested under this scheme are expected to get lower grades. With the result their morale to compete with their counterparts in a country, where academic grades are the criteria for selection to various offices and institutions, may get harmed. Yes, it would be a different ball game if introduced across the country that is what LOCF has also suggested.

The author is Commerce Lecturer at Govt. Higher Secondary Botingoo, Sopore.