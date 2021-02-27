Hope in Justice

Justice as a notion is as old as the hills. To put balance in affairs, edicts and canons were framed. Egyptian civilization has its ancient laws that date back to 5000 years. Way back in 1800 BC, the Babylonian king Hammurabi inscribed laws and rules on stones. Similarly, ancient India and China had separate traditional laws and justice systems. Roman Legal Science built a very sophisticated judiciary system in 27 BC. Even all religions and races have a definition of a justice system in their moral codes governed by their religious traditions.

Looking at the history of justice in the Islamic era, the term of the second caliph is revered and known for setting an exemplary system of justice. Besides introducing judges and juries for handling local issues, he also established special courts for holding officials accountable for misuse of power. A famous event often associated with him is his visit to Jerusalem after his armies took control of it. While waiting for his arrival, the bishop of the Holy Sepulcher at Jerusalem had pronounced to greet the great Islamic leader and his caravan with respect. The people of Jerusalem had gathered at the city gate, expecting a grand royal caravan to arrive. However, people were surprised to see two men coming slowly, one cameleer and another sitting on a camel. People rushed to greet the man sitting on a camel, taking him as the caliph. However, the man sitting on a camel objected, “’Wait! I am not the caliph!” He revealed that he was a slave and it was an arrangement between the caliph and him (cameleer) to take turns riding and walking to Jerusalem; and now while approaching the place, it was his turn to ride on a camel. The people were overwhelmed by such a rare example of justice, compassion and simplicity from a man who was the ruler of a fast-growing islamic empire (Needless to say, the best visual depiction of this era has been produced by MBC Group and Qatar TV in the form of must-watch Omar series).

Today, all this seems unimaginable and impossible. Because the world has gradually reduced into a crucible of extreme unfairness and nastiness. Rulers are becoming ruthless and subjects are turning swindlers. The idea of justice is rigged.

Arundhati Roy in her essay The Algebra of Infinite Justice portrays the distinction between civilization and savagery by writing about the world without justice. Referring to Madeleine Albright, the US Ambassador to the United Nations in 1996, she remonstrates with instances revealing the cruel sophistry of justice. Madeleine Albright was asked on national television how she felt about the fact that 500,000 Iraqi children had died as a result of economic sanctions by the US. She replied that it was “a very hard choice”, but that all things considered, “we think the price is worth it.”

If this is the face of a world where the value of life is equated with the subjective understanding of stability, then it is the worst manifestation of barbarity misconstrued as justice. If justice becomes too costly, too tormenting, by the machinations of state and system, then judicial processes fail to resuscitate the dying corpse of fairness.

All the same, in any society, the justice system is still expected to protect the rights of common citizens and guard the fundamental spirit of its charter. Emphasizing the belief of a common man in justice, a one liner in Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LL.B 2 by Saurabh Shukla, who acts as Judge Tripathy, sums up it all–“I will see you in court”.

Globally, judiciary is not just to settle the disputes but is the most important institution that acts as the protector of the citizens against the probable excesses of executive organizations and the people in power. Reacting over the bail of her daughter, Manjula, mother of climate activist Disha Ravi exclaimed, “I am happy that she got bail. It has reinforced our faith in the system”. In fact, the judgment dismissed the attempts to link the young climate activist to the violence in Delhi on January 26, and stated that disagreeing with state policies does not mean citizens should be put behind the bars.

Essentially the judiciary is supposed to guarantee protection of rights for a common person. Besides resolving the disputes among citizens, courts have to demonstrate a robust role in protecting the various rights of common masses that are marred and violated by favoritism, corruption and biases in the system. Worldwide, judiciary is seen as an independent and impartial institution wherein justice is expected to be delivered effectively and unfalteringly.

In any civilized state, the concept of justice holds a pristine position. That’s why judiciary is bestowed with powers to censure the malfunctioning and unorthodox practices of the executive. The settled legal position is that the discretion exercised by the authorities, if put to legal scrutiny, must pass the test of justice. If it does not, then it should be demolished.