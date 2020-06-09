How to improve Immunity in COVID Era?

We continue to grapple with the pandemic and the number of cases of COVID 19 are going up exponentially in spite of several lock downs. The death figures of the country approaching 6500 in less than 3 months of the pandemic is very concerning. Lock downs had a notional benefit of getting ready for the bigger war. The J&K so far has witnessed 48 deaths and over 4 thousand cases tested positive, but it’s going up. In fact last some days has seen some sharp spike. With the opening up of most cities because of economic compulsions the numbers have started showing a steeper incline.

The important preventive measures based upon better hygienic habits and self-distancing etc will have only a modest impact . Because there are going to be frequent misses and in a mammoth population with several issues like overcrowding, unemployment, malnutrition etc it seems to be a tall order. It is very likely that a large percentage of our population is going to get positive. In this context immunity of the population is of paramount importance. It is a known scientific fact that ageing, having issues like high BP, diabetes, previous heart and lung disease and cancers are associated with lower immunity and if these populations get infected the outcomes are poorer. This brings the issue how does one increase the immunity.

Immunity is the balanced state in animals including humans to have adequate biological defences to fight invasions like infections and disease. It has specific and non-specific components. The nonspecific components act as barriers or eliminators of a wide range of infective organisms. Other components of the immune system adapt themselves to each new disease encountered and can generate organism -specific immunity.

An immune system may contain innate and adaptive components. The reaction to foreign substances is described as inflammation where body cells surround the agent , engulf and eliminate it akin to burning it off. These two components of the immune system create a dynamic environment where “health” can be seen as a physical state where the self is immunologically spared, and what is foreign is inflammatorily and immunologically eliminated. Disease can arise when what is foreign cannot be eliminated.

Take the example of COVID SARS -2 virus. If it cannot be eliminated it gets into the cells and sets up a chain of events which in a person with low immunity could lead to serious consequences like pneumonia, heart failure etc. Persons with robust immunity get out of it with no symptoms or minor short-lasting symptoms.

It is possible to increase general immunity by simple measures which need to be incorporated in life style as a habit. These include dietary measures including some supplements, proper hydration, regular exercise, good sleep, relaxing techniques and restricting out of city travel as far as possible.

Diet is a very important component.

Eating low carbohydrate diet which means minimizing intake of polished rice, refined flour, Maida products like breads etc. Instead protein intake should be increased in the form of poultry, lean meat, fish, eggs etc. Plenty of fresh leafy vegetables like; Haakh including Knol Kohl (Monjee), Spinach, Capsicum (Shimla mirch), egg plants (Wangun), mushrooms, beta carotene containing foods like carrots and citrus fruits, oranges, lemons and apples , pears, apricots and nuts like almonds and walnuts.

Ginger, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, garlic are commonly used ingredients in our kitchens. All are good for boosting immunity. These however for maximum protection should be taken in warm water or green tea like a soup rather than after deep cooking and frying.

Supplements like vitamin D (60,000 units per week for 3 months. Vitamin C 500 mgs per day. Diabetics on metformin additionally should be taking Cyanocobalamin (Vit B12) in multi vitamin tablets.

Adequate Hydration:

Plenty of fluids 8 to 10 glasses as water, citrus fruit juice, coconut water, green tea etc. Tea with milk and sugar should not be taken more than twice. This high intake helps in flushing out the injurious substances from blood.

Regular Exercise:

A minimum of 30 to 40 minutes of exercise of any sort in a safe place is recommended. Regular exercise improves metabolism, which has a direct correlation with body immunity. Persons with underlying health issues wishing to start, need to consult a physician before embarking on it.

Good Sleep:

A minimum of 6 to 7 hours of sleep is essential for the body to keep immune system intact. It helps in repairing the muscle fibres. The lack of sleep will prevent the body from resting and this will impair other bodily functions that will have a direct impact on immunity. If not feeling sleepy get up and read a nice book or listen to light soothing music till you start dozing off.

Relaxing Techniques:

These are testing times, and a prolonged period of staying indoors has its implications on your mental wellbeing. Some of the relaxing methods are: yoga, pranayama, leaving the world behind during offering of Namaz and other prayers and bhajans.

The benefits of these simple methods which are all available with us, are cost effective and have been proven in many observational longitudinal studies. These are highly recommended not only in the present times but also to ward off several other common illnesses like Influenzas, pneumonias and several other droplet, air and water borne diseases. The non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes and heart attacks also are blunted by these easy to practice tip.

Prof Upendra Kaul is a cardiologist and scientist, Past president of Cardiological Society of India and SAARC Cardiac Society. Recipient of Dr B C Roy Award and Padmashiri.