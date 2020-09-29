I owe my life to you

Literally speaking I am unable to decide where to start from, but let me start with a customary line: ‘a doctor is second to God when the patient is hanging between life and death’. Today while writing this homage I recollect my life at the Plastic Surgery Department of SKIMS Soura. I ow my life to those doctors of the department like Dr. Inam, Dr. Umar, Dr. Mohsin, and their team who saved me a decade back at SKIMS, Soura. Indeed, it is their hard work and dedication that today I am able to pay them reverence – You are truly amazing, compassionate & brilliant human beings.

It is one of the noblest professions in the world. A doctor is a healer, one who diminishes pain, anxiety, fears in an individual. Mainly it is not the illness that makes a patient sad, rather it is the anxiety about it that makes an individual sad. A doctor’s smile and affectionate behavior may do a miracle.

A decade back, I very well reminisce when I met a tragic accident on the outskirts of my Lolab. That day, due to a tragic incident, my condition had so deteriorated that my well-wishers had lost all hope of my survival. But fate had something different in store for me. I was shifted to the Plastic and Reconstructive Department of SKIMS Soura, a new chapter of my life for six long and hectic months was set on. As I was lying on my death bed struggling between life and death wrapped up entirely in the white bandage. Fortunately, I found angels in human shape – Dr. Inam Zaroo along with his extra-talented team of doctors comprising Dr. Umar, Dr. Mohsin, Dr. Aadil Bashir, and Dr. Tariq.

As years rolled by, my wounds healed and I found myself born afresh. I didn’t realize how time passed but as life went by, memories faded. However, there are certain people in one’s life whom one can never forget. I can never pay you back my beloved doctors what you did for me. To do all the medical treatment and to operate no doubt was your duty, but love, care, and utmost dedication are beyond once reach.

One such great personality whose favors, love, and utmost care I even remember today is Dr. Inam Zaroo Sahib, who was the Professor/Consultant in the Department of Plastic surgery at Soura then. Dr. Sahib is a renowned figure in the valley still, but unfortunately, he now works abroad. Dr. Umar, whose courtesies are so many, is now more than a brother to me. He is such a great doctor! I have never seen in my life a doctor like him, so humble and down to earth, always wearing green uniforms to sincerely serve his patients. Dr. Umar is still at my end for on and off visits to the plastic department. Dear Dr. Umar your love and late-night visits to my bed No 13, providing me the highest hope of life is ultimate. He had an extra world of attachments with his patients beyond the world of treatment and medication. Dr. Mohsin, is always on his toes to save the precious lives of people. I still recollect a great incident when a boy of around 13 years at late night began to vomit in the hospital ward post-operation. Dr. Mohsin, who was on night duty sucked all the waste material from patients’ mouth. While sucking with his lips without even a bit of irritation until the staff brought the patient to the ICU. No doubt the patient breathed his last in the morning the next day in the hospital yet the extra-ordinary care shown by him needs to be written in gold. Dr. Umar and Dr. Mohsin kept me inspiring even beyond the walls of the hospital. Both of them were always at my rescue and enabled me to fight all the challenges during my treatment. Dr Umar, is full of love, an amazing personality. Some other young doctors’ names deserves to be mentioned like Dr. Gowhar, Dr. Suhail, Dr. Riyaz, Dr. Towheed.

I lack words to express my gratitude to Dr. Inam Zaroo, and his entire team. Dr. Inam Sahib’s marvelous words filled with a unique kind of rejuvenation still resonate in my ears. One day he approached me directly in the dressing room and said, “Ahsan, there are very few chances that you may be able to work again, but I will try my best, to do something good for you, and it needs a lot of patience, time and courage from your side. If you are ready I do have to operate you again multiple times for bigger surgeries.” Had I any other choice but Ah! I nodded in affirmation, he came nearer and lowered himself a bit and took me in his arms affectionately for a hug to assure that I will recuperate. The entire scene was watched by Dr. Umar and Dr. Mohsin too. A great surgeon, one is astonished to hear the unbelievable surgeries he had performed in SKIMS. The entire department had started loving me more, and I would often disturb them by asking too many questions even in the operation theatre prior to they making me sleep with anesthesia. Dr. Aadil Bashir, always made me laugh with some comic dialogues. He a person with a far-sighted vision and broad mentality. He is an asset. I recall him saying , “Ahsan, you ask too many questions, keep quiet, and let’s do our job”. Who can I forget; Dr. Tariq, he had an intellectual taste and would quite often recite Urdu poetry while dressing my wounds during late hours in the dressing room. He would make me feel so comfortable that I even today feel the peace and tranquility! Honestly, each one was better than the other.

At a time, when all the doctors except a few professors and consultants were on strike, the due date of my surgery had already been over. Dr. Inam came and found my wounds in critical condition, He became very upset. And couldn’t operate upon me as the operation theatre was closed due to the ongoing strike. However, somehow within an hour he specially arranged to run the operation theatre for me and operated upon me. May God bless you wherever you are? I shall never be able to pay them my gratitude. I salute you Dr. Inam sahib, Dr. Umar, Dr. Mohsin along with your praiseworthy team for your immense love, utmost care, and extraordinary dedication.

Doctors belong to thankless profession. Hats off to Inam sahib who deserves a great inam -reward. I always remember you from the core of my heart – Dr. Umar, Dr. Mohsin, Dr. Aadil, and Dr. Tariq. Had you not been there, I might not be in a position to write it today.

Dear Doctors, thank you for being the doctor you are – committed, caring and compassionate!

Author is a doctoral fellow at the department of English, University of Kashmir.