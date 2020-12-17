Impact of covid-19 on tourism in valley

Kashmir, the Jannat-e-Benazeer, with lush green meadows, have a habit of defying the most picturesque scene painted on any canvas. Its snow-covered peaks behold the most beautiful sights, where newly-wed couples dream of their romantic beginnings. Even in days when Earth is hampered with deforestation, the valley lives and boasts of its natural content. Truly, mesmerizing. And they’re not wrong if they say that Kashmir is the paradise on Earth and then compare it with the likes of Switzerland and the Alps.

But reality can be far from what we actually think. This has just remained the stuff to talk about in books and on TV shows. At present, the economic condition of the valley has deteriorated. Businesses are shut down, labour is work-less, tourism is completely at a halt, and overall the economy has become stagnant. Tourism used to be the primary source of income here in the valley. Thousands of people on a daily basis used to earn their living through this. But a lot has changed this year. What happened that took away jobs from Kashmiris?

Yaseen from Warapora speaks about his woes. “I belong to a very middle-class Kashmiri family. I did my schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Badambagh, Srinagar,” says Yaseen. Since childhood only Yaseen showed interest in Snowboarding and skiing. This led him to start his business around the sport. “I was interested in Snowboarding since my childhood and was fascinated whenever I used to see videos of the same on YouTube or in ski resort in Gulmarg. Today my company Northwind Adventures is providing snowboarding and skiing services to domestic as well as foreign tourists,” says Yaseen. Along with this, Yaseen had a secondary source of income. “I’m a big foodie and so I decided to open up a small compact quality cafe in Gulmarg main market apart from my main business. Both my businesses were effluent, until this year,” says Yaseen.

Whatever happened this year, it definitely had a life-changing impact on people of the valley and on people in general as well. New fabrics emerged to conceal faces, small pocket-sized bottles filled with alcohol-based solutions, high emphasis on hygiene and what not. People have never been so scared. But scared is good, it tells us where to draw the line. But people are so scared that they’re not coming out of their houses, let alone going on a tour to some place.

Small businesses were the first ones to take the blow. “Covid came like a devastating thing in my life as everything went against my plans and I ran out of money and managed things with great difficultly as the tourism was already gone,” says Yaseen. His plight is all the more visible on visiting Gulmarg. Once vibrant and brimming with fervor, this place is no more the land we conceptualize when we close our eyes.

And this is not just the story of Yaseen. Thousands and thousands of small businessmen like him are facing the same issue. Be it pony-handlers, Bakkarwals, local vendors, hotel managers, or the entire tourism department, everyone has same woes. COVID has stolen their employment. And we don’t need to revisit the place where people of valley turn to the “dark side” once unemployment hits them.

So what needs to be done here? Govt has already lifted lockdown restrictions. Precautions need to be taken in terms of hygiene and to keep CoVID at bay. Social distancing and other forms of laid down measures need to be brought into practice. Tourism is a never ending business and sooner or later it will thrive again. But as humans we need to envision the state of being of local people of valley. We need to visit these places more often. As for the local businesses, they need to be calm, patient and keep their hopes high. Having a positive attitude at this time will help in the long run. We should all learn from Yaseen and see how he has handled his issues. Slowly but definitely these dark clouds will subside and the bright sun will emerge with a new tomorrow bringing new light. Let us rejoice again in the shade of the beautiful Chinar tree, let us again come together and help the local population

