Involve doctors in decision-making

Ever since the horrific second wave of Coronavirus has struck India, doctors are high in demand. Their services are of crucial importance in hospitals and other health care facilities, and talks have been arranged with them to throw light on how to fight the virus. They are everywhere and paeans are being sung in praise of services they are rendering in the pandemic times. This is praiseworthy that their role is being appreciated and they fully deserve it.

Having said that, it defies logic that why their advice was not sought and listened to in the interval between the first and the second wave. If their advice is important for saving lives of the people sitting in their homes, why the system did not feel the need to utilize their expertise beforehand? To some this question may sound cynical, but it is very important to change this attitude now.

The point is very simple; involve doctors and scientists in policy making. Their opinion should be taken in all policy matters. This pandemic has served a chilling reminder that ignoring their advice causes loss of human lives. They deserve more ears in policy making and, in fact, they should be taken on board in all matters. The pandemic has shown the weaknesses in the system. The pandemic did not come from nowhere. It had its origin and it found its way across all the continents because no firewall was built at any place. Today, what is happening is that a blame game is going on.

We were made to witness the complacency inducing optics. The people at large also gave up the caution, for they thought that everything was fine. They did not listen to the doctors who advised caution and urged people not to lower guard. I don’t remember exactly who were the doctors in Kashmir who told that the B. 1617 mutant, that was first detected in the United Kingdom, could strike India, too. They were prescient and they presented their views with proper perspective. But there were hardly any ears to heed their advice. I am not the one, who believes in drawing comparisons, but I am saying it, and saying it with whatever knowledge and experience I have, the doctors in Kashmir, whether working within the Valley or elsewhere in the country and abroad, are among the best in the world. If any evidence was needed, it is clear that despite high rate of infections in the Valley of nearly seven million people, the fatality rate is low. This speaks of the dedication and devotion of the doctors, para medical staff.

The system would be better off if the doctors and scientists are involved in future planning at the decision-making level. They could be the members of the government panels, and as and when elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, one or two of them should be given the leadership role as ministers in the government. The Central Government, however, could do so right now as well.

One of the basic flaws in the medical field in India is that the public health or community medicine is given very low priority. Due importance has been accorded to the clinical branches but when it comes to the public health, the record of India is quite dismal. The doctors who have done their specialization in the field in different states, and know every bit of the problem and how to take preemptive measures, have been sidelined. Their services are underutilized at best.

This is where the government needs to understand the importance of having competent and qualified faculty in medical colleges in community medicine. It is shocking that in many medical colleges, in many parts of the country there is no focus on the public health research. The bigger problem is that even if the faculty is interested in research and exploring new areas that could help in forestalling the arrival of the diseases or pandemic, they are discouraged. That’s how the attitude of the successive governments has been. That has proved very expensive as the whole of the country is facing acute problem, which many have concluded as catastrophic.

Today, we are talking of vaccine shortage. The country is getting it from foreign countries. This is not only the result of low production of the vaccine in India given the size of its population bursting at 1.4 billion, but also because there was vaccine hesitancy when the vaccine was rolled out. The task of urging people to go in for vaccine was given to political leaders and bureaucrats, but the public health experts were nowhere to be seen. The difference should be understood, these public health doctors have direct contact with the communities in which they operate. Their word is trusted. They win this trust by years of their service in the communities, interacting with them and advising them how to overcome day-to-day problems that give birth to diseases. Their services were not utilized. The initial vaccine hesitancy has also caused the problem; and now the initial hesitation has been replaced by extraordinary rush for the vaccine. Consequently, a big gap has appeared in supply and demand.

This is where it is important to use the experts in time before the things spin out of control.