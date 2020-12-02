Zero Bridge & The Hanging River, is a story of a teenager who is smitten by a charming girl in his class. It is a story of his struggles to impress and befriend her. His repeated efforts to come close to her are so simple and adorable. They fill the heart of readers with warmth and affection.

As the story progresses, abrupt events of destiny add new dimensions to his journey.

Readers get connected immediately with the protagonist. They will start breathing the life of the young teenager, and may often see a reflection of themselves in him. It is an emotive roller coaster bumpy ride with romantic, dreamy, heartwarming and intense soul searching moments

Zero Bridge and the Jhelum river have been beautifully used as metaphors to express the rich Kashmiri culture, traditions and philosophy. Kashmiri poetry and folk tales have been woven to give depth and meaning to the contemporary life of the characters. It’s a true reflection of the fact that all of us are connected with our past traditions. We need to understand and recognise them to understand our present.

It’s heartening to see the protagonist finding the answers of his complex problems while getting connected with Zero Bridge and looking into the river Jhelum.

It's heartening to see the protagonist finding the answers of his complex problems while getting connected with Zero Bridge and looking into the river Jhelum.

Author has been successful in taking the readers into an inward journey and asking questions. Some of them may get answered and some may remain hung, to be answered by destiny.