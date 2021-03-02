It's okay to talk

Depression is a state of being mentally unwell which affects physical well-being, eventually leads a person to becoming chronically sick. This kind of sickness is reflected in different forms such as hormonal imbalance, depressed mood for nearly every day, least interest in everyday activities, change in sleeping patterns, loss of energy, feeling of worthlessness and hopelessness, difficulty in thinking and concentrating, suicidal thoughts and attempts.

It is also believed that mostly women are depressed than men because of the biological differences, socialization differences, social roles, coping style and stressful life events. Moreover depression in women is caused because of gender-based violence, socio-economic disadvantage, income inequality, low social status and much more. It is believed that women hit puberty earlier than men and is triggered with the onset of puberty, a women goes through a roller coaster of emotions which at times lead to a negative part leading in depression.

The state of being unwell for weeks together without any actual existing pain pretty much defines depression. In our valley we are more prone to such mental illness because of the continuous shutdown, losing our loved ones to violence, and uncertainty about what next and much more.

We can’t deny the fact that we pretty much live an uncertain life where we are unsure of the next step and eventually we overthink which leads to depression.

It isn’t appropriate to say that depression isn’t a disease, holding such opinions is of immense sadness. We often shy away from accepting that fact the someone is depressed because it has more likely become us referring to someone as insane which isn’t a good because like other diseases depression too is a disease and in no way should we shy away from calling it one.

Anyone can go through this disease, from a kid to an old person, because a disease doesn’t look for the age; but some are more prone than others.

I often think that what would my life have been like if I didn’t have depression and moreover I keep thinking when my mom refers to the doctors as her old daughter whom she wants back. How can I be my old self who didn’t believe in sad being the new normal; who firmly stood by happiness as one of her many faces; who stood believing she can be the change the she wanted – a good human, but little did she know it wouldn’t be an easy journey. Recently talking to one of my many psychiatrist I have consulted, ‘Yes I doctor shop….. I know it’s bad and I have stopped…..’, so moving on talking to my psychiatrist from Delhi, he said I would have to consume the medication for depression for almost seven years which is almost till the age of twenty five as I am currently eighteen. This truly was a bolt from the blue, but getting in contact with my local doctors from Kashmir they strongly believed that it would take me lesser time to be what I was earlier. I did believe them more because they do understand me more than anyone around because it’s surely local vocal for each other. So, you should surely consult a local doctor who has more likely the knowledge of the culture, parenting, schooling and other factors.

During depression one doesn’t usually do what he/she would do but professional advice is of great help. A friendly advice does help but like I said it’s a disease and proper medical advice would only be of great help.

Knowledge about the disease is an important thing because the more you know the better it is. Being uneducated about the disease itself causes the disease. A disease can be cured by some mild knowledge as we should go with the new saying “A little knowledge is enough for you to deal with the disease”.

This disease should be dealt with accordingly – like the precautions should be taken. One should be responsible in accepting the disease and dealing with it in a prescribed manner. The sooner one gets to know about it the better it is for everyone because everyone deserves a dignified life and no one deserves to be living a hard life because having a life which is always hard leads one to thinking that he/she is unworthy of it. Life should have ups and downs but having downs all the time isn’t what we call life.

We should live our life believing it’s all going to make perfect sense someday and it’s all going to be fine because after all the bad things it’s going to be all good. It is never about losing something, it’s always about giving yourself time to heal no matter how hard the disease is. It is a battle and this battle against the disease makes you win it!