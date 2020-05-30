Jammu and Kashmir: pain in polity

Economist Haseeb Drabu’s column on “Airbrushing Abdullah” (March 11, 2020 GK) may probably have a longer shelf- life keeping in view the nature of contemporary predatory state. The immediate context for Dr Drabu was the manner in which Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s birth anniversary as a state holiday was removed from the list of official holidays. But at the same time Chenani-Nashri tunnel got named as Shyama Prasad Mukerjee tunnel. One political name removed and another brought in is definitely a political/ideological act not a routine matter. Maharaja Hari Singh issued a Notification in 1927 defining and regulating the rights, powers and privileges to the citizens of his state who were described as “state subjects”. Is it that the new domicile rule made in exercise of law under the J&K Reorganization Act 2019 Maharaja too has been ‘airbrushed’? The answer is both yes and no. For holistic understanding we need to go into the dark corner of the nature of Indian state. Political scientist Christophe Jaffrelot describes Indian state as a “de-facto ethno-state in which ……. “. There is an architecture of unelected government officials mostly shadowy characters who undermine elected leaders. The identity of Jammu and Kashmir state as a secular, plural construct and as miniature India stands destroyed. The happenings in Jammu and Kashmir are part of the larger re-organization project of carpet bombing of Indian republic by the state piloted politics of bold communalism. But how and where Maharaja and Abdullah meet ?

Maharaja and Abdullah

Both Hari Singh and Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah were eager to preserve the identity of the state and its people. Unfortunately both suffered from ego and personality clash apart from nature and character of their politic. As early as July 15, 1946 at a Durbari-Aam held in Srinagar Maharaja Hari Singh said: but for the concern for progress of India does not imply acceptance by us of dictation in our internal affairs”. Mr Durga Dass, a former editor of ‘Hindustan Times’ stated that late Maharaja of Kashmir and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who had little in common, shared and worked in their own way for a similar objective of protection of identity of the J&K state and it was merely due to Pakistan’s invasion in 1947 that their choices hit a roadblock. What happened to Abdullah and Maharaja and how they were treated by the post-colonial Indian state is known to all students of history and politics of the state? The fact of the matter is that post-colonial Indian state carried on with the border state policy of the erstwhile British colonial empire and looked at the security of India from the prism of Jammu and Kashmir state. The obsession for state security has meant denial of basic rights to the people who are always at the receiving end. A chosen coterie was kept in power backed by the state to take care of the people not as citizens but as loyal subjects. The defining feature of this “high insecurity politics” is its being personality-centric and fundamentally revolving around individuals. The State in pre and post-colonial avatar tamed one or the other individual keeping in view exigency of political situation and with ease treated them (individuals or call them leaders) as disposal items. Forget about “Swing leaders” even Maharaja Hari Singh was deposed and he died at Bombay. Ram Chander Kak as Prime Minister was arrested at Srinagar airport along with his English wife Margaret and after some time Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah too was arrested as prime Minister in 1953. The change from being subjects to citizens after 1947 proved just procedural rather than substantive.

J&K after August 2019

Media and political commentariat have it that Indian state crafted a new Jammu and Kashmir narrative – at once Unitarian/integrationist bordering on assimilation rather than accommodation. In fact, the security hawks looked at Kashmir problem as being essentially result of policy of appeasement. They argue that once you accept Art 370 you create room for politics of difference and thereby sow seeds of separatism. But all said and done these security experts ignored the reasons for growth of separatism in Tamil Nadu and Punjab – states enjoying no appeasement in the form of a special constitutional arrangement. Be that as it may Indian state settled down to bulldoze identity of Jammu and Kashmir state and thereby airbrushing all the advocates of its secular/plural identity. Hence Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s name is to be removed “not in history books as stated by Haseeb Drabu but from the collective memory”. Erasing Abdullah from public memory strangely has remained the common strategic point for both Indian and Pakistani state. Field Marshal Ayub Khan at one time got angry with Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and told him “you are more interested in India -Pakistan friendship than in the resolution of Kashmir problem”. Changing names and nomenclature and established legal recognition of a cultural group is an act of a predatory state. It is according to one author a “medieval mindset …..a proof of conquest”. In fact Jan Sangh leader late Balraj Madok stated that “India’s claim to Kashmir is not only based on the instrument of accession but also on the right to conquest”. The fact of the matter is changing identity markers of a group is according to professor Apporvanand “cultural genocide” . Raphael Lemkin who coined the term genocide believed that the ” the cultural destruction of a group is as important as the physical annihilation of its members”.

Majoritarian State

The Idea of India sketched in the constitution of India and sufficiently articulated by Nehru has developed cracks. It suffered a terrible dent even when Nehru’s daughter was piloting the Indian state. Indira Gandhi did it through personalization of power and destruction of institutions. Rajiv Gandhi went extra mile to legitimize Hindu/Muslim communalism. Former home secretary Madhave Godbole described Rajiv as the “first Kar Sevak”. This was foreseen early by Dr BR Ambedkar who warned that even “without altering the constitution of India the administrators could subvert it using their powers causing it to collapse”. The core values of Indian constitution viz democracy, secularism and socialism have become bad words even for congress party and regional parties. The net outcome of this dangerous turn is that communalism in Indian polity gets transported into Jammu and Kashmir as radicalism and generates more martyrs for the movement and new targets for the State. At the back of Nehru’s mind was the fragility of the idea of India as articulated by him and practiced during his stewardship of Indian state. Jawaharlal Nehru wrote a letter to Indira Gandhi alerting her about the happenings in Europe. Nehru wrote:” that a cultured and highly advanced people like Germans should have indulged in brutal and barbarous behavior has been an amazing experience”. In fact, Indians too were not sure about what was being cooked for them through the Nehruvian framework. Eminent political scientist Sunil Khilnani states “most people had no idea about the idea of India given to them after 1947. Both Gandhi and Sardar Patel passed away too early Nehru and his daughter had their way” The top down Nehruvian model had head-on collision with a hierarchical, communal, caste-ridden social structure. Ambedkar stated that ‘democracy is not a form of government but a form of society’. The new managers of Indian state look at political problems not as birth pangs in the process of nation-building but as historical wrongs that need to be corrected. Hence abrogating Art 370 is correcting a historical wrong for Indian state.

Chand/Maroof Thesis

Iqbal Chand Malhotra and Maroof Raza in their new book “Kashmir’s Untold story-Declassified” argue that “this internal reorganization of erstwhile state of J&K prepares India to meet the emerging Sino-Pak threat to the state, as also to finally put an end to the dominance of a handful of families in the socio-political equations in Kashmir. Pakistan is going to invite China to send troops into Afghanistan as they themselves cannot bear the costs of using Afghanistan for their tactical and strategic moves against India. The story of Kashmir they argue is headed for a new chapter”. So far so good, but where are the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in this grand theorization?. People anywhere and everywhere need to be factored in the nation-building process. By destroying the composite identity of the J&K state we have given a new twist to two nation theory. The fact is that all three regions viz, Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh feel humiliated. Pascal Mercier aptly said “it is not pain and wounds that are worst. The worst is the humiliation”. In a democracy the social contract is not only between people and the state but among people as well. It is time we listen to people and think about the renewal of the contract among people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.