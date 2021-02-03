Kashmir: Beauty Unlimited

Let me start with a quote of Laura Ingallis: “If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere.” Today I woke-up early in the morning. It was too cold. Everything was frozen even the living creatures seem to be dead. After a short snap of time, I gazed through my window. Everything was looking chilly, whispering of ice drops was just alluring. The eye delighting view of atmosphere will surely steal heart of any tourist visiting Kashmir. I refreshed my ideas, decorated them with words.

Indeed the fabulous beauty of Kashmir is beyond description. One of the most beautiful places on planet earth with eternal romance with equally beautiful people. The poets have described Kashmir as one of the finest lands upon which sun shines, with lovely landscape, majestic forests, green pastures, silent and beautiful lakes, waterfalls, snow clad mountain; climate of Kashmir is salubrious and invigorating. It is generally said that while staying in Kashmir one must have fan and fur together. The beauty and charm of Kashmir Valley are well-versed and well-known. There could be no one who may have heard about the place and not wanted to visit it, just to revel in the abundance of nature’s blessings, brimming in the region. But, no matter how much one says or writes about the enchanting wonderland, it will still be an injustice to its supple beauty and magnificence. Whoever visited Kashmir they feel it not less than heaven. Thousands of books have been written on the beauty and charming nature of valley. There are thousands of places on earth but no comparison with the beauty of Kashmir. People come from different corners of world and enjoy the natural beauty of Kashmir. I have visited so many places in India but in reality the climate of Kashmir is most enchanting, captivating, and ravishing. It deserves the accolades like being called the Switzerland of Asia. With snow-clad mountains, tall-trees of Chinar, lush green plains and valleys, Kashmir is one of the most bewitching places on earth. It has been a great attraction for the tourists all across the country and abroad as well.

Kashmir is widely famous for its rich flora and fauna. The place holds great importance for the medicinal plants as well ornamental plants. Kashmir is home to beautiful wild animals especially Hangul that is famous all over the world. Rivers lakes, mighty waterfalls long lines of cypress trees are some of the delightful attractions for tourists. Apart from the scenic beauty, the Shalimar and Nishaat Bagh, have great historical importance. They were built by Mughal King Jahangir. The watere Chashme Shahi – Royal Spring – is known for its medicinal values. Gulmarg and Sonmarg are the trekker’s trails. Chandanwari, Verinag, Anantnag and Nagin Lake are worth seeing places. The scene of Dal Lake with houseboats and their reflections in still waters of the lake present an impressive sight. Besides, there are shrines of historical and religious interest. Every year thousands of pilgrims visit these places. Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam having great scenic attraction, these places are good health resorts. All these and many more like its cultural hues, narrow ravines and gorges as well as hills and dales make it a heavenly abode on earth. Indeed, the beauty of Kashmir is enchanting. Nobody can deny the fact that from the last few years many species were hit by conflict and environmental disturbances as a result may get extinct. It is the responsibility of administration to preserve the rich flora and fauna of Kashmir. Once upon a time, Amir Khusro, one of the greatest poet, said a couplet in Farsi, which was later after two centuries repeated by Jahangir when he saw the beauty of Kashmir.

Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast,

Hameen ast, hameen ast, hameen ast”.

The paradise is here, in short.

Tariq Ahmad Mantoo is student at Kashmir University.