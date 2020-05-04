Kashmir Saffron acquires GI

In World Trade Organization’s (WTO) TRIPS agreement of 1995 Geographical Indications (GI) gained worldwide ranking with their authorized safeguarding as Intellectual Property Right (IPR) (Benavente, 2013). Article 22 (1) of this agreement defines GI as “indications which identify a good as originating in the territory of a member, or a region or locality in that territory, where a given quality, reputation or other characteristic of the good is essentially attributable to its geographic origin”. A Geographical Indication is more or less a mark or sign used on goods having a specific geographical origin and holding characteristics or attributes that are due to that origin. It recognizes a product as patented or originated from a given place. It aids in the identification of goods in the market and marketing of goods too for it can act as an effective marketing tool if safeguarded and handled properly (Addor and Grazioli, 2002). It aspires for protecting goods from adulteration, brand falsification, and inauthenticity. Since the consumer is the king of the market, it aims to meet his demands by providing him proper market information pertaining to a specific source and quality of the good (Soeiro, 2005). Furthermore, GI’s have cultural importance too for the reason that they save our traditions and culture alongside confirming that only producers within a specific geographical location reap the benefits of the marketable utilization or exploitation of their culture and traditional resources.

Geographical Indications Registry gave Geographical Indication to Kashmir saffron on 3rd May 2020 which is mainly grown in district Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, and Kishtwar. Tehsil Pampore of Pulwama district alone accounts for 80 percent of the saffron. The application for Geographical Indication to Kashmir saffron was filed by the Directorate of Agriculture, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, and facilitated by the SKUAST-Kashmir, and Saffron research station (Spice park), Dussu (Pampore). It was due to the fact that Kashmir saffron is near to best in terms of quality and most valued (costly) cash crop together with the only saffron in the world grown at an altitude of 1,600 meters that made Deputy Registrar of Geographical Indications Chinnaraja Naidu claims that with Geographical Indications in Kashmir saffron would regain its glory and prominence in the export market. Saffron occupies the most important position in foreign exchange receivers among the cash crops and spices of India.

But, it is very unfortunate that farm gate prices and market prices of saffron have huge differences (Kubrevi & Khare, 2006) thereby meaning that a grower enjoys very little share in consumer’s rupee. At present, saffron growers find it very difficult to market their products because of so many factors such as large pool of intermediaries (Ganaie & Nusrath, 2016), small and fragmented land holdings (Munshi,2002), poor or inadequate brand method (GIAHS Report, 2012), and the traditional method of cultivation (Qadri, 2019). Hence, Geographical Indication in saffron is a welcome step that must be promoted at every platform. It will help the farmers to get best price for their produce. It plays a pivotal role in brand development for quality-bound-to-origin products (WIPO, n.d.). Similarly, it can act as an exceptional branding tool for Kashmir saffron.

As we know adulteration is the most important problem in Saffron industry in Jammu and Kashmir (Qadri, 2020) Geographical Indication will definitely help in curtailing this unapologetic and insensitive practice. Saffron has plentiful attributes such as anti-cancer and wound healing qualities. In addition, it has anti-oxidant anti-diabetic features. Besides, it helps in reminiscence or recollection and also improves knowledge. All these characteristics of saffron point out towards its huge prospects and wide market. So, GI has a role to play because it will give a big push to Kashmir saffron, protecting its uniqueness, and its market coupled with security and acknowledgment worldwide.

Binish Qadri is ICSSR Doctoral Fellow pursuing Ph.D. in Economics at the Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir.