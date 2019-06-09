Kashmir struggles to survive

Kashmir during the past few years has lost its art and craft. The Kashmiri handicrafts are fast losing their sheen so are the other crafts, for which Kashmir was famous across the globe.

The craftsmen associated with various arts and crafts are slowly becoming rare as most of the craftsmen haven’t encouraged their future generations to carry forward the legacy of their fore fathers as they didn’t want their children to suffer like them.

The successive regimes which came into power in Jammu and Kashmir especially during the past three decades ignored the handicrafts and other crafts of the Valley.

The focus of the mainstream politicians since 1996 has been just on politics. During all these years they have raised slogans and have sold dreams to people. The politicians, who ruled the state, have been telling the people that Kashmir is an issue and it needs to be resolved. During all these years they have tried to make people believe that they are their true representatives and they only can act as a bridge between India and Pakistan. They have just thrived on lies and have never made an attempt to tell people the truth.

It’s unfortunate that Kashmiri leaders have remained busy in playing politics over the conflict. Since 1996, National Conference and PDP have formed the governments twice. The NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah ruled the state from 1996 to 2002, while PDP shared power with Congress from 2002 to 2008. In 2008 NC snatched power from PDP and ruled Jammu and Kashmir along with the Congress till 2014. In 2015 PDP joined hand with BJP and remained in power till 2018. During all these years both the traditional parties have had everything at their disposal. But someone needs to ask them what stopped them from promoting the skills of Kashmiris? What stopped them from empowering the people of Kashmir?

Today Kashmir and the people of this land are on crossroads. They don’t know what to do. Mostly the skilled and unskilled people present in Kashmir are from other states. Kashmiris have been left with no jobs even in their own homeland. They are struggling to survive and have no idea about what future has got in store for them.

It’s high time for us to wake up and decide our own destiny rather than getting carried away by the rhetoric which our leaders have been feeding us during all these years. It’s a known fact that people of Kashmir have been living under constant fear during the past three decades, while the politicians have been thriving and living a luxurious lives. There are many instances which prove that people who have joined politics have grown taller than their size and have amassed huge wealth at the cost of a common Kashmiri.

We as a nation have to wake up. We need to sit back and introspect, what all we have lost during the past three decades. Introspection would make us realize that Kashmir is at the brink and if we keep on getting carried away we will lose whatever we are left with.

It’s not mainstream camp only that is responsible for Kashmir being in the mess. The separatist camp is equally to be blamed for pushing people of Kashmir to an edge. The separatist camp since 1990 has been telling the people that Azadi is achievable. But time has proved them wrong. They have been dancing to the tunes of the people sitting across the Line of Control (LoC). It’s unfortunate that for them appeasing Pakistan has been a priority. Someone needs to ask them why Kashmir and Kashmiris have not been a priority for them?

If we have to save ourselves from getting ruined fully we have to accept the ground reality that for New Delhi Kashmir is a settled issue. The people who talk about its settlement are hoodwinking the masses. Mainstream politicians cannot force Delhi to enter into any sort of deal with Islamabad. Nor can separatists bring Azadi.

The biggest blunder which we Kashmiris have committed is that we have deserted the skills through which our ancestors used to earn their livelihood. We need to go back to basics to put the things at their right place. If we fail to do so we may end up losing much more in coming years.

The writer is former Journalist and member of JK Youth Alliance