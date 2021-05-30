Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 31, 2021, 11:14 AM

Kashmiri students studying in Pakistan Colleges urge Government to facilitate their travel

UPDATED: May 31, 2021, 11:14 AM
The Kashmiri students studying in different colleges in Pakistan have urged the J&K administration and the authorities in Government of India to facilitate their travel to Pakistan via Wagah Border as their colleges opened from May 28.

The students said they were not allowed to cross to the other side and were asked to obtain the NoC from the Government of India to travel to Pakistan.

“We contacted the respective departments but were denied the permission saying that they do not deal with such cases,” an aggrieved student said.

Some of the students are scheduled for their final year exams and even some have missed their term exams as well, the students said.

“If we will not be allowed to travel to Pakistan on time to attend our colleges, we will miss the upcoming exams as well,” the student said.

The aggrieved students appealed to the J&K government and the Central Government to allow them to travel via Wagah border so that they will join their classes in their respective Colleges and appear in the exams as well.

