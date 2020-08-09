Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
BINOO JOSHI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 9, 2020, 10:38 PM

Kashmiri youth in civil services …..

…..what they represent and how
BINOO JOSHI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 9, 2020, 10:38 PM

There never ever was a doubt in our minds that the young boys and girls of Jammu and Kashmir are talented. Their talent was on full display yet again when a number of them were declared successful in the civil services examination results on August 4. The number could have been higher than this had the political events not cast their shadow over the state; driven by a multiple versions of what happened after the scrapping of special status of J&K on August 5 last year, apart from its split into two union territories. Such “momentous” events are better known by their impact, more than the event itself.

For a moment, let it be put on record that the inspiration of these young minds riveting to the competitive exams and beating all odds goes to Shah Faesal whose extraordinary success in 2010, when he topped the list of the successful candidates in the All-India Civil Services, inspired the new generation. In the past decade not even a single year has passed when the young boys and girls, some from remote and backward areas have defied the conservative assessments and made it to the civil services at different ranks.

Trending News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

GK Photo

Govt orders mandatory presence of officers above under secretary-rank at I-day functions in Srinagar, Jammu

Shah Faesal is an enigma to many, and to me also. But on a second thought, I think that this outstanding personality from Kashmir who gave Kashmir a chance to celebrate, and invigorated the country’s leadership, including the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an academician and achiever, to whom there are no parallels, to felicitate him. It was a room corner story at full display  across the world. Faesal, who created a real-world dream was compared to a Pakistani who had tried to  set off a car bomb in Times Square in New York. The rhyme of their names was picked up  to sketch two different stories.

Now where exactly is Shah Faesal  calls for a case study. His experiences traveling from a horrifying incident of him losing his father to the bullets of militant in Lolab, a beautiful Valley that did not remain beautiful for him  and his family anymore. And they shifted to Srinagar where he did his medical studies and then competed in the civil services and came out with a stunning success to his credit. Then after serving in bureaucracy, he wanted to have a tryst with politics. Rest is history. But still, what is required is to understand  him in full and  analyse what more we can expect out of him, and when. The PSA detention in the circumstances has many meanings. His achievement cannot be wiped out by another act.

Competing and emerging successful in the civil services exams  is an emerging trend in Jammu and Kashmir, more so in the Valley. This is a combination of both passion and  fashion. It represents how the youth know that they can realise their aspirations. They have shed their cynicism and see that how the real-time dreams have to be pursued with an aim to deliver fruits of their sweat to the people. Their stories also represent a passion to serve the  world in which Kashmir is in the centre. They are also preserving and promoting their identity, especially in these times when the talented bureaucrats are making their mark. There may not be any politics in it, nor any political philosophy, but the fact remains that they are connected to their roots.

Latest News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

GK Photo

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

The mindset is a product of an environment. As I said in the beginning that the number of such successful candidates would have been higher than it is, had there been perfect environment, or at least near perfect; and even if that is not possible in a place like Kashmir, there should have been a  sense of normalcy. With markets shut and the communication clampdown, how did they manage  to procure the books  and journals they needed   makes their success extraordinary. And with 4 G network suspended for  the past one year, it is clear that  they had to struggle harder than their predecessors  to achieve what they achieved.

IAS or IPS  symbolise a significant  success, but as rightly pointed out by some that we should be sparing a thought for those who could not make it this time, but there is a reassuring thing always that there is a next time. This spirit should  be the driving force. There are constructive ways to make your name and  spotlight the high degree of their identity, and identity doesn’t  always revolve around politics.

Related News