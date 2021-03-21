KU issues notification for admission in affiliated colleges for UG Course

The Kashmir University (KU) has started the admission process for the students in undergraduate 1st and 2nd semester in all its affiliated colleges under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) Scheme.

A KU notice issued in this regard states that the registration forms will be available on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.net from March 25.

“Principals of all the concerned colleges offering merit based courses with limited in-take capacity shall ensure to complete the necessary pre-admission formalities for such courses within first 10 days from the date of notification of admissions in order to complete the admission process in time,” the KU Notice reads.

“In case any of the last dates mentioned in the notification is declared as an off day then the next working day shall be treated as the last date. No late admission will be allowed,” the notice reads.

It reads that students whose results are awaited or who are appearing in CBSE/Bi-Annual Examination shall seek provisional admission, which will be compulsory for regularization of their admission later on.

“Forms for UG Registration (2021) shall be available only online and the candidates must follow the instructions, mentioned in the User Guide, strictly for submitting application forms online,” the notice reads.

The candidates desirous of seeking admission in any of the affiliated colleges of this University but are still appearing in the 10+2 examination of CBSE, JKBOSE or any other Board and have applied for re-evaluation or their final result is still awaited must also submit the online Registration form through the concerned University Information Centre of the College, before the prescribed last date.

“For courses with limited intake capacity such candidates, however, can be considered for admission, only in case there are any vacancies left after exhausting the list of otherwise eligible candidates,” the notice reads.

However, the University has stated that no fresh admissions, for whatever reasons, will be allowed after the class work for the 1st semester will officially start.