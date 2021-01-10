KU Teacher brings Laurels to Valley, publishes research in APA journal

Hailing from Lolab valley of Kupwara, Dr. Habibullah Shah, a gold medalist has achieved a rare milestone by becoming the first researcher from education discipline to publish his research findings in the top Journal of American Psychological Association (APA) USA.

Dr. Habibullah is working as Assistant Professor (Education) in the Directorate of Distance Education of Kashmir University.

Dr Shah has published his doctoral research work in the area of trauma, conflict and education in American Journal of Orthopsychiatry which is indexed in major Index databases including Science Citation Index (SCI) and is ranked among the top ten journals in the field of psychology and social work with impact factor of 1.79.

The scope and importance of APA journals for social sciences is considered same as that of Nature group of journals in science fields.

Dr Shah has pursued his doctorate research from JNU New Delhi under the supervision of Dr. Arvind Kumar Mishra who is the co-author of the published work.

It took him seven years to reach the global standards of research set by American Psychological Association.