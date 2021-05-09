KU to have 5 working days a week

The Kashmir University has introduced 5- days week for the functioning of the University.

As per the order issued by Registrar KU Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, the new system of working will come into effect from May 11 of this year.

“Pursuant to the University Council resolution number 81.31 dated 11.02.2021, the Vice Chancellor has authorised introduction of 05-day week (Monday to Friday) in the University of Kashmir with effect from 11.05.2021,” the order reads.

The order reads that the working hours of the University for teaching and administrative functioning in the Main Campus and all Satellite Campuses including Sub Office Jammu will be from 09.30 am to 05 pm.

“However the other modalities in this regard shall be notified separately,” the order reads.