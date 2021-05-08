Last Ten Days: Time to nurture soul

Ramadan is a month of spiritual purification for Muslims; a time to enhance worship, good deeds and acts of charity. The last ten days and nights hold a special significance as Allah shows great mercy to His creation and gives them a chance to seek salvation before this Holy month comes to an end.

Like last year, this year also, the last ten days of Ramadan, are gripped by the 2nd Wave of Covid pandemic. As restrictions have been tightened in most places, long night prayers in mosques, recitation of the Holy Qur’an and overnight stays in mosques is unsafe. However, heartfelt prayers, supplications and recitation of the Qur’an can be observed at home while following the Government SOPs. In the last 10 days, we should pray for the forgiveness from hell, as well as for the strength to endure trials and an end to this deadly second wave of Covid Pandemic.

Repentance

Ramadan is a month that gives you a chance to reflect on your lives and repent for all your sins and bad deeds. The blessed month is a great time for every Muslim to seek Allah’s mercy, and forgiveness. The last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan are known as the period of Nijat i.e. absolution from the fire of hell. The last ten days specificallygive you a chance to ask for forgiveness from the fire of hell and seek forgiveness from all your sins.

Offer extra prayers

During the holy month of Ramadan Muslims offer Taraweeh. Since last ten days are your last chance to seek Allah’s forgiveness, it’s essential to offer Nawafil as well, just to increase your chances of being forgiven by the Almighty.

The five odd nights in last ten days

Since the exact date of Laylatul Qadr is unknown, it is believed to occur on an odd night in the last ten days of Ramadan (21st , 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night). The Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) said, “Seek it in the last ten days, on the odd nights,” (Hadith, Bukhari). It is narrated that “Prophet (S.A.W.) used to exert himself in devotion during the last 10 days to a greater extent than at any other time”. Narrated by Aisha (R.A.) Muslim.

Believers stay awake and seek repentance and pray for forgiveness of their previous sins in the five odd nights that fall in last ten days. Muslims can recite the Holy Quran and say Nawafil at night in their homes, with other family members.

Seek the night of blessings – Laylatul Qadr

Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Decree or Night of Power, is one of the most sacred nights not only in Ramadan but in the entire Islamic calendar. It falls in the last ten days of Ramadan and was the night in which the Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.).The significance of this night is evident from the following Quranic verse:

“The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months” (Qur’an, 97:3)

“Whoever stands in prayer on Laylatul Qadr with of faith and in the hope of reward, his previous sins will be forgiven”. (al-Bukhari)

It is also believed to be the night in which Allah shows great mercy to His creation and the night in which one’s fate is decreed. This year too we should observe this night with our family members at home and pray for the safety and well being of whole mankind.

Special Dua for Laylat-ul-Qadr

One of the best acts of worship to do in these last ten nights is making lots of heartfelt and sincere Dua for people all around the world. Specially, in these tough times Dua is the only way to seek help from Allah and to get rid of this current pandemic.

When Aisha (R.A.) asked the Prophet (S.A.W.) “O Messenger of Allah, if it is Laylatul Qadr, then what should I supplicate with?” he replied with a Dua: “Allahumma, innaka Afuwwun Karimun, tuḥibbu al-afwa fa‘afu anna” – “O Allah, indeed You are pardoning, You love to pardon, so pardon us.”

Recite Quran

We should try to recite as much Quran as we can during the last ten nights of Ramadan for the greater reward for reciting Quran during these days. With schools, institutions and offices closed we have immense time to indulge in recitation of Quran and to keep ourselves away from all the negative thoughts and disbelief. The Prophet (S.A.W.) said:

“Whoever reads a letter from the Book of Allah will receive a hasanah (good deed) from it and the hasanah is multiplied by ten”. (At-Tirmidhi, Ad-Darimi)

Performing I’tikaf

I’tikaf is a period of isolation & seclusion, which is not obligatory but has immense spiritual benefits and manifestations. It is a time to indulge in Allah’s worship and to increase one’s religious knowledge and to seek closeness to Allah. Cutting off from the worldly distress and developing a close link with Allah can help you to inculcate peace and positivity in ones attitude to deal with the current health crisis. For men I’tikaf usually takes place at the mosque but with many mosques closed amidst the 2nd Wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a secluded space within our home can be designated for the said practice. The Prophet (S.A.W.) said:

“He who observes ten days of I’tikaf during Ramadhan will obtain the reward of two Hajj & two Umrah.”(Bayhaqi)

Giving Sadaqa during the last ten nights – Zakat

One of the most important aspects of Ramadan is the mutual feeling of empathy and sympathy associated with this blessed month. The last ten days of Ramadan are an opportunity to gain multiple rewards by giving Sadaqa to those in need for the sake of seeking the pleasure of Allah. The rewards of giving Sadaqa during Ramadan are multiplied by 70 times. Given the deadly second wave of Covid-19 and the health and financial crisis faced by people all around the world. This year, your Zakat can make all the difference in the world. You can find trusts and charities online and transfer money to the needful. However, staying at home and following all the SOPs and protecting yourself and others form this deadly virus, could be your biggest Sadaqa to the world this time. The Prophet (S.A.W.) said:

“Sadaqa extinguishes sin as water extinguishes fire,” (Hadith, Tirmidhi). He also said that Allah offers relief on the Day of Judgement for those who give sadaqa: “The believer’s shade on the Day of Resurrection will be their charity,” (Hadith, Tirmidhi).

Make the most of these Last Ten Days of Ramadan

In light of this, it is imperative that we strive to increase our worship and devotion, since in these ten nights resides the king of all nights, the blessed Laylat-ul-Qadr. May Allah give us the ability to use these blessed days to the most and guide us upon the straight path.

Dr. Farooq Peer is a regular writer for GK.

Mohsina Irshad is a KAS Officer of 2019 Batch.