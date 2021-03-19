LAWDA: Facts on ground

Apropos to the opinion column by Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat under the caption “Mission Ehsaas to clean Gilsar” that was published in Greater Kashmir on 13.03.2021. The writer has highlighted the issue of Gilsar and has appreciated the initiative taken by NGO NLCO for cleaning of this area. As has been mentioned in the piece as well, the management of waterbodies Gilsar and Khushalsar doesn’t fall under the purview of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, and thus the Authority cannot take any cleaning activities of these lakes of its own; without any project or directions from the Government. It needs to be added that the territorial jurisdiction of the Authority has been notified by the Government under SRO-109 of 1997 read with SRO-57 of 1999. Most of these areas fall around Dal and Nageen areas only and the other areas with regard to building activities continue to remain with Srinagar Municipal Corporation. The allegations levelled against the officials of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority for their involvement in raising of illegal constructions in and around Gilsar and Khushalsar are totally baseless as there is no watch and ward of the Authority in these areas but of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. How can any official of the Authority issue notices or go to these areas; it seems that the writer is not aware of the factual position and has raised issues against LWDA due to lack of knowledge about the watch and ward of the area. It needs to be reiterated that the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority has the mandate of Management of Dal and Nageen Lakes only and the various approved projects under implementation are meant for Management of Dal and Nageen Lakes only. The other water bodies are in no way part of the projects under implementation and the Authority is not responsible for deterioration of any other water body other than Dal and Nageen.

The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority is already deploying men and machinery in Dal and Nageen and cannot afford to shift it to some other places which is not in its domain. The Management of other water bodies like Gilsar, Khushalsar and Anchar of Srinagar city need to be taken care of which has been brought to the notice of Jammu and Kashmir Water Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA) and is already seized of the matter.

Let it be clear that Lakes and Waterways Development Authority has no locus standi for restoration of Gilsar, Khushalsar or any other water body as of now. It has presently the mandate of Conservation and Management of Dal and Nageen Lakes only.

Tufail Mattoo is Vice Chairman J&K Lakes & Waterways Dev. Authority, Srinagar