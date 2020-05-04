Lessons amid COVID-19

I would like to begin with the optimistic note that history teaches us that human species are quite resilient and will come out victorious over COVID-19 pandemic as with many other calamities that our planet has witnessed. What is most important is how we respond to it and also what lessons do we drive home? Although, it is too early to draw any final analysis on these issues as we are still in the midst of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, we have already witnessed extremes in the number of infections and fatalities reported in different parts of the world, depending on the way world leaders have responded in the early phase of the pandemic. In countries like New Zealand, Germany and Hong Kong, which were swift in testing and enforcing the lockdown, the number of deaths has been relatively lower. In these countries, coincidently, the heads of the States happen to be females. It is known that females are more compassionate than males and these wise women weighed the safety of the humans above the economic losses. In comparison, the United States and Great Britain had a muted response to the pandemic with the consequence that thousands of people have perished in these countries.

The first lesson that we ought to learn from this pandemic is the welfare of the human beings should precede over everything else. As it has been quoted several times during this pandemic that “Jahn hai to Jahan hai (if there is life there is world)”. This pandemic has also set off alarm bells on the measly healthcare facilities available around the world. In particular, in India the medical facilities need to be ramped up by several orders of magnitude. India has shocking 8.5 hospital beds available for every 10, 000 people and in comparison Japan and South Korea have about 100 beds for the same number of people. Govt. of India spends a meagre 1.29% of GDP on healthcare system and the bulk of it is the establishment expenditure comprising salaries and budgetary support to various hospitals and institutions. The developed nations like the United States, Germany and Japan spend more than 10% of GDP on healthcare. This figure also includes out-of-pocket expenditures, which have gone through the roof in many countries. In India also the out-of-pocket expenditure is about 2% of GDP. This means that people in India are spending more money from their own pockets on healthcare than what Government is spending on them. We have witnessed mushrooming of private hospitals in nook and corner of the country. Although, on the face of it we should encourage such private institutions, but over the years these places have become purely business enterprises with the sole objective to mint money. The Government needs to have strict regulations in place on the workings and the prices prescribed by these private players for various procedures. We need to recognize that the greatest asset a country like India has are its people and Government ought to invest in them by providing a robust public healthcare system. How can your people contribute to the economic development if they are sick? We should have a healthcare system that is accessible to all, irrespective of their earnings. Right now, most of the Indians cannot even afford to enter a private hospital as the entry fee itself is thousands of rupees. Government should gradually ramp up the spending on healthcare from a paltry 1.29% of GDP to about 5% in the next few years. It may also consider nationalizing these private hospitals or these should be mandated to treat the people belonging to the marginalized communities with substantially reduced costs.

We should strive to be a global power through empowerment of our people and not through the purchase of arms and ammunition. The military spending data recently released by “Stockholm International Peace Research Institute” is quite alarming with the global expenditure on military risen to $1917 billion in 2019, an increase of 3.6% from 2018 and is the largest annual growth in spending since 2010. What is surprising is that India is the third largest spender with expenditure of $71.1 billion in 2019? It has increased military expenditure by 6.8% from 2018 and is largely due to the rivalry with China. The military expenditure of China has rocketed to $261 billion in 2019, which clearly is an intimidating figure.

In the backdrop of covid-19, the geopolitical axes are going to be redrawn considering that coronavirus originating in China. It would be prudent for India to recalibrate its policies that are not stacked up against China rather be crafted with the central theme to uplift its masses. Let us keep in mind that about one quarter of the population living in rural areas of India is still below the poverty line.

Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmed is presently Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar. Opinions expressed are his personal.