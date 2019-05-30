Let's be responsible

Very often, we make the state-run health sector accountable and raise fingers on its infrastructure, working, and management. Being the most critical segment for survival and a better life health facility of the state has to be accessed critically. However, beyond state government’s role in managing the facility smoothly in the best interest of the public people too have an essential responsibility in handling the facility and taking best out of it. The people’s oriented schemes and amenities cannot be run without public support. The administration and peoples role has to be symbiotic for smooth functioning and sustenance of such projects. When we claim to be in a democracy—the government of the people, by the people, and for the people’ then public has to be supportive, caring and treat every asset of the state with care and sense of possession. But unfortunately, we are far from being decent and considerate citizens.

Anyways, last week I had to get hospitalized that too in an emergency. So I could not avail the privilege of choosing a comfortable healthcare facility for myself. Emergencies are emergencies and the only consideration while in such situation is timely treatment and survival that too when the most unpredictable health emergency related to your heart crops up from somewhere in your busy schedule. My colleagues brought me to the emergency department of the state’s oldest and historic hospital—Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital. Earlier this hospital was an excellent scientifically well-designed piece of architecture in the heart of the city and more than a hospital, the facility would qualify for a sanatorium — because most of its features other than the medical services were governed exclusively by nature. But over the period, the first victim was the ambiance of this hospital and later with the blast in our city population, it became an overcrowded medical facility. Its hospital engineering wing resorted to every shortcut and hit and trial methods to coup up with the rush. However, even after several blinkered materialistic onslaughts, this hospital is nicely contributing to providing the primary healthcare facility to the public.

The overall healthcare system of the state is running with the efforts of its managers and blessings of the Almighty. Otherwise, most of our healthcare infrastructure does not qualify to even the national standards. SMHS hospital could survive and deliver because it was constructed with a vision. And later, the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of medical sciences (SKIMS) was an excellent, sincere, and dedicated effort to harness the therapeutic tourism potential of the state. Medical tourism apart now this institute is virtually in shambles. It has turned into a massive bank of causal-organisms that instead of treating its visitors make them sick with hospital-acquired infections and diseases. Under the present situation of the enormous growth in healthcare infrastructure in the state, the holistic review becomes necessary for its professional and scientific expansion and management.

Back to my visit to SMHS hospital’s emergency department, I had never heard of ‘Triage’ earlier. It was a new term for me. On inquiry, I found it to be the most vital aspect of the medical emergency— the process of determining the priority of patients’ treatments based on the severity of their condition. And so I was a guest in Triage ward under observation for a medical condition that can turn nasty anytime. By our state’s standards, the department was an excellent facility with a doctor and paramedics on call. But alas the public support and cooperation were at its lowest. Yes, we may lack some mannerism to manage the public property but the way we treat the primary facility like hygiene and lavatories uncouthly we are destined to be condemned as worthless creatures. A visit to the washroom in any habitation reveals the mindset of society, and at SMHS hospital’s Triage facility, the worst condition of toilets was mocking at our mentality.

From Triage, my medical emergency journey entered into a new phase—the Super Specialty hospital attached to the SMHS hospital. Undoubtedly, it can be termed as state of the art medical care facility. But here again, the public support and care were lacking. During the day, this facility is right to its vocabulary—Super Specialty facility, but with the sunset, the whole hospital turns into a slum. A fleet of entourages [attendants] accompanying the suffering patients with their bag and baggage make a beeline into the wards and corridors and turn the whole efforts of the administration and workers, particularly the housekeeping staff into a filthy mess. Chaos and confusion are running the entire hospital until the sunrise. The impact of this nocturnal offensive was somewhat little in the cardiology facility where I was housed. The super Specialty administration at SMHS hospital should raise its late-night and early-morning vigil and see for themselves what ails their efforts, and this excellent piece of healthcare service. The health department, in addition to plugging the infrastructural loopholes and tightening its administration, should come heavily on the bad-mannered public and make them understand their responsibilities. Honestly speaking my treatment and stay at SMHS hospital, mainly the Super Specialty section was professionally sound and administratively appropriate with some grey patches related to horrible public intrusion and behavior.