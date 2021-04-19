Let's foster its positivity

Competition is a contest between two or more parties who strive for a goal which cannot be shared. Students compete each other to get better results, competition of countries in international relations, competition in business are few of its examples. Competition is actually a great thing that help us to become a better person and also being independent in achieving something. It also encourage us to be more creative in order to be a step ahead from other group or an individual. There are usually two types of competition;

1) The desirable and (2) undesirable or simply the positive and negative competition. Therefore, it is important to recognize the difference between the two types of competition and learn how to foster the desirable while reducing or eliminating undesirable competition which can prove a destructive if not controlled in time.

Actually competitiveness by itself generally is neither positive nor negative but it’s the approach of people, parties or groups that makes it positive and negative. One must not forget that winning isn’t everything. It’s the only thing.

If you’re not first, you’re last. Therefore, students require opportunities to develop positive attitudes, sound values, and constructive behaviours that will enable them to manage a competitive environment.

Desirable or positive competition is the epitome of team spirit. It’s about challenging ourselves, pushing those around us, and allowing our commitment and skill, and the motivation of others, to bring the best out of us and tap into our potential. Positive competition is productive which inspires creativity and elevate our performance. There are many pros and cons of competition in education and play while competition in schools develop self discipline and a drive in pupils, when purposed inappropriately will have its adverse effects. So safety in this field should be the first and foremost priority of the competition among the pupils. When children face competitive activities at school, they not only gain individual skills, like resilience and motivation, but they also build on important interpersonal skills. We must focus, encourage positive spirit of competition in every field we are part of, in order to endow participants with a bounty of benefits.

The other type of competition is negative which is similar to a zero sum game in which the success of one party depends entirely on the failure of the other party and can become even destructive when it’s about tearing others down. It’s one thing to be motivated by self-interest, but another thing to start actively sabotaging the performance of others. This ill will and destructive activity not only hurts others but also eats at the core of the person or entity dolling it out. Therefore this type of competition seeks to benefit one party and in the same time damaging the other, which promotes fear, hostility and anger.

To sum up, competitive environments play a vital role in improving teamwork, enhancing learning and motivation, yet it can impact development in both positive and negative ways. Therefore it’s important to think carefully about the type of competition before participation.

“Do not compete with others! Pick a high speed for yourself that suits high ideals and try to catch and surpass that speed!

(Mehmet Murat)